Changelog for beacon.min.js

Cloudflare occasionally updates the beacon.min.js file to improve Web Analytics functionality. The table below includes a log of what changed in the beacon.min.js file and when.

Enhanced to include reporting of Server-Timing headers.

Introducing new metric fields, transferSize and decodedBodySize are included.

Introducing new metric fields, deliveryType (dt) and navigationType (nt) are included.

Manages A/B testing tags.

Fixed ETag format in the response header.

Fixed the issue that was causing an illegal invocation error.

Reports additional LCP diagnostic information using web-vitals library’s attribution build.

Updated webpack configuration to output code in ECMAScript 3 (ES3) format.

Updated Google’s web-vitals library (version 3.1.1) and removed experimental server-timing header.

Updated to report new metrics such as time to first byte (TTFB), interaction to next paint (INP), and first contentful paint (FCP). Additionally, it reports navigator.webdriver , server-timing header (experimental), and protocol info ( nextHopProtocol ).

Improved site filtering.

When using the automatic installation feature of the JavaScript Beacon (available only to customers proxied through Cloudflare - also known as orange-clouded customers), Subresource Integrity (SRI) External link icon Open external link is now enabled by default. SRI is a security feature that enables browsers to verify that resources they fetch are delivered without unexpected manipulation.

Improved to report debugging information for Core Web Vitals.

startsWith function replaced with indexOf function, which prevents rendering if multiple beacon scripts are loaded.