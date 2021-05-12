Changelog for
beacon.min.js
Cloudflare occasionally updates the
beacon.min.js file to improve Web Analytics functionality. The table below includes a log of what changed in the
beacon.min.js file and when.
2024-06-11
Enhanced to include reporting of Server-Timing headers.
2024-05-22
Introducing new metric fields, transferSize and decodedBodySize are included.
2024-04-17
Introducing new metric fields, deliveryType (dt) and navigationType (nt) are included.
2023-10-18
Manages A/B testing tags.
2023-07-25
Fixed ETag format in the response header.
2023-07-13
Fixed the issue that was causing an illegal invocation error.
2023-04-19
Reports additional LCP diagnostic information using web-vitals library’s attribution build.
2023-04-06
Updated webpack configuration to output code in ECMAScript 3 (ES3) format.
2023-03-23
Updated Google’s web-vitals library (version 3.1.1) and removed experimental
server-timing header.
2022-10-17
Updated to report new metrics such as time to first byte (TTFB), interaction to next paint (INP), and first contentful paint (FCP). Additionally, it reports
navigator.webdriver,
server-timing header (experimental), and protocol info (
nextHopProtocol).
2021-12-14
Improved site filtering.
2021-11-16
When using the automatic installation feature of the JavaScript Beacon (available only to customers proxied through Cloudflare - also known as orange-clouded customers), Subresource Integrity (SRI) is now enabled by default. SRI is a security feature that enables browsers to verify that resources they fetch are delivered without unexpected manipulation.
2021-09-01
Improved to report debugging information for Core Web Vitals.
2021-05-28
startsWith function replaced with
indexOf function, which prevents rendering if multiple beacon scripts are loaded.
2021-05-12
Reporting endpoint changed from
/cdn-cgi/beacon/performance to
/cdn-cgi/rum (for Browser Insights only).