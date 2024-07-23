Limits

Cloudflare limits the number of sites for which you can track web analytics, as well as the number of rules allowed for each plan type. Refer to the following tables for more information.

​​ Site limits

Cloudflare limits the number of sites for which you can track web analytics when they are not proxied by Cloudflare.

Site type Limit Not proxied through Cloudflare 10 Proxied through Cloudflare No limit

​​ Rules limits

Cloudflare limits the number of Web Analytics rules you can have by plan type. For plans with a limit of zero, Web Analytics injects the JS snippet on all subdomains.

Rules are only available for sites proxied through Cloudflare.