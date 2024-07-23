Filters

To filter the data shown on Web Analytics:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account. Select the Analytics & Logs drop-down and choose Web Analytics. Select the website you want to check. Select Add filter. In the New filter box, choose your criteria from the dropdown. Select Apply.

By default, Web Analytics shows you the previous 24 hours of data. To change the time period shown, use the drop-down menu above the graph. You can also select and drag the cursor on the graph to choose a time period.

Scroll below the graph for a breakdown of top visits by country and visits by source.