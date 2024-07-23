Filters
To filter the data shown on Web Analytics:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
- Select the Analytics & Logs drop-down and choose Web Analytics.
- Select the website you want to check.
- Select Add filter.
- In the New filter box, choose your criteria from the dropdown.
- Select Apply.
By default, Web Analytics shows you the previous 24 hours of data. To change the time period shown, use the drop-down menu above the graph. You can also select and drag the cursor on the graph to choose a time period.
Scroll below the graph for a breakdown of top visits by country and visits by source.