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plamo-embedding-1b

Text EmbeddingspfnetHosted

PLaMo-Embedding-1B is a Japanese text embedding model developed by Preferred Networks, Inc. It can convert Japanese text input into numerical vectors and can be used for a wide range of applications, including information retrieval, text classification, and clustering.

Model Info
Unit Pricing$0.019 per M input tokens

Usage

export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    // Can be a string or array of strings]
    const stories = [
      "This is a story about an orange cloud",
      "This is a story about a llama",
      "This is a story about a hugging emoji",
    ];


    const embeddings = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/pfnet/plamo-embedding-1b",
      {
        text: stories,
      }
    );


    return Response.json(embeddings);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

API Schemas

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "text": {
      "oneOf": [
        {
          "type": "string"
        },
        {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "string"
          }
        }
      ],
      "description": "Input text to embed. Can be a single string or a list of strings."
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "text"
  ]
}