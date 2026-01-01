plamo-embedding-1bText Embeddings • pfnet • Hosted
PLaMo-Embedding-1B is a Japanese text embedding model developed by Preferred Networks, Inc. It can convert Japanese text input into numerical vectors and can be used for a wide range of applications, including information retrieval, text classification, and clustering.
|Model Info
|Unit Pricing
|$0.019 per M input tokens
Usage
Parameters
one ofrequired
arrayrequiredEmbedding vectors, where each vector is a list of floats.
arrayrequiredminItems: 2maxItems: 2Shape of the embedding data as [number_of_embeddings, embedding_dimension].