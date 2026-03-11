Cloudflare Agent
An AI-powered assistant that helps you navigate, configure, and take actions on Cloudflare services directly from the dashboard.
With Cloudflare Agent, you can:
- Get answers to questions about Cloudflare products and your account configurations
- Execute Cloudflare API operations with approval flows for write actions
- Run network diagnostics like DNS lookups, certificate checks, and connectivity tests
- Search Cloudflare documentation for relevant information
Cloudflare Agent is built with the Agents SDK, the same framework you can use to build your own AI agents on Cloudflare.
Search Cloudflare documentation to find answers about products, features, and best practices.
Execute operations against the Cloudflare API using natural language. You can ask the agent to perform tasks like creating DNS records, managing firewall rules, or checking your account settings.
Write operations require your approval before execution.
Run network diagnostic commands to troubleshoot connectivity and configuration issues:
- DNS lookups - Query DNS records for any domain
- HTTP requests - Test endpoints and inspect responses
- Domain information - Look up WHOIS and RDAP registration data
- Certificate checks - Inspect TLS/SSL certificates
- Connectivity tests - Verify network reachability
During the beta period:
- Features and behaviors may change without notice
- Write operations will always require explicit approval before execution