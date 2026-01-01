whisper-large-v3-turboAutomatic Speech Recognition • OpenAI • Hosted
Whisper is a pre-trained model for automatic speech recognition (ASR) and speech translation.
|Model Info
|Batch
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.00051 per audio minute
Usage
Parameters
one ofrequired
stringdefault: transcribeSupported tasks are 'translate' or 'transcribe'.
stringThe language of the audio being transcribed or translated.
booleandefault: falsePreprocess the audio with a voice activity detection model.
stringA text prompt to help provide context to the model on the contents of the audio.
stringThe prefix appended to the beginning of the output of the transcription and can guide the transcription result.
integerdefault: 5The number of beams to use in beam search decoding. Higher values may improve accuracy at the cost of speed.
booleandefault: trueWhether to condition on previous text during transcription. Setting to false may help prevent hallucination loops.
numberdefault: 0.6Threshold for detecting no-speech segments. Segments with no-speech probability above this value are skipped.
numberdefault: 2.4Threshold for filtering out segments with high compression ratio, which often indicate repetitive or hallucinated text.
numberdefault: -1Threshold for filtering out segments with low average log probability, indicating low confidence.
numberOptional threshold (in seconds) to skip silent periods that may cause hallucinations.
object
stringrequiredThe complete transcription of the audio.
numberThe total number of words in the transcription.
array
stringThe transcription in WebVTT format, which includes timing and text information for use in subtitles.