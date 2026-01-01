gpt-oss-20bText Generation • OpenAI • Hosted
OpenAI’s open-weight models designed for powerful reasoning, agentic tasks, and versatile developer use cases – gpt-oss-20b is for lower latency, and local or specialized use-cases.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|128,000 tokens
|Function calling ↗
|Yes
|Reasoning
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.20 per M input tokens, $0.30 per M output tokens
Usage
Parameters
Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
object
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
object
application/json
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
object
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
string
text/event-stream
binary