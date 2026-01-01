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gpt-oss-120b

Text GenerationOpenAIHosted

OpenAI’s open-weight models designed for powerful reasoning, agentic tasks, and versatile developer use cases – gpt-oss-120b is for production, general purpose, high reasoning use-cases.

Model Info
Context Window128,000 tokens
Function calling Yes
ReasoningYes
Unit Pricing$0.35 per M input tokens, $0.75 per M output tokens

Usage

export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
    const response = await env.AI.run('@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b', {
      instructions: 'You are a concise assistant.',
      input: 'What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World?',
    });


    return Response.json(response);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
Input format
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
lora
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
raw
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
stream
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
max_tokens
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
temperature
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
top_p
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
top_k
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
seed
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
repetition_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
frequency_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
presence_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
Input format
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
lora
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
raw
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
stream
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
max_tokens
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
temperature
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
top_p
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
top_k
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
seed
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
repetition_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
frequency_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
presence_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call

API Schemas (Raw)

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response 
{
  "type": "object",
  "oneOf": [
    {
      "title": "Prompt",
      "properties": {
        "prompt": {
          "type": "string",
          "minLength": 1,
          "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
        },
        "lora": {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model."
        },
        "response_format": {
          "title": "JSON Mode",
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "type": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "json_object",
                "json_schema"
              ]
            },
            "json_schema": {}
          }
        },
        "raw": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
        },
        "stream": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
        },
        "max_tokens": {
          "type": "integer",
          "default": 256,
          "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
        },
        "temperature": {
          "type": "number",
          "default": 0.6,
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 5,
          "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
        },
        "top_p": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0.001,
          "maximum": 1,
          "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
        },
        "top_k": {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 1,
          "maximum": 50,
          "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
        },
        "seed": {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 1,
          "maximum": 9999999999,
          "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
        },
        "repetition_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
        },
        "frequency_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
        },
        "presence_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
        }
      },
      "required": [
        "prompt"
      ]
    },
    {
      "title": "Messages",
      "properties": {
        "messages": {
          "type": "array",
          "description": "An array of message objects representing the conversation history.",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "role": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool')."
              },
              "content": {
                "oneOf": [
                  {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "The content of the message as a string."
                  },
                  {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "Array of text content parts.",
                    "items": {
                      "type": "object",
                      "properties": {
                        "type": {
                          "type": "string",
                          "description": "Type of the content (text)"
                        },
                        "text": {
                          "type": "string",
                          "description": "Text content"
                        }
                      }
                    }
                  }
                ]
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "role",
              "content"
            ]
          }
        },
        "functions": {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "name": {
                "type": "string"
              },
              "code": {
                "type": "string"
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "name",
              "code"
            ]
          }
        },
        "tools": {
          "type": "array",
          "description": "A list of tools available for the assistant to use.",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "oneOf": [
              {
                "properties": {
                  "name": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "The name of the tool. More descriptive the better."
                  },
                  "description": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "A brief description of what the tool does."
                  },
                  "parameters": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "description": "Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.",
                    "properties": {
                      "type": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "The type of the parameters object (usually 'object')."
                      },
                      "required": {
                        "type": "array",
                        "description": "List of required parameter names.",
                        "items": {
                          "type": "string"
                        }
                      },
                      "properties": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "description": "Definitions of each parameter.",
                        "additionalProperties": {
                          "type": "object",
                          "properties": {
                            "type": {
                              "type": "string",
                              "description": "The data type of the parameter."
                            },
                            "description": {
                              "type": "string",
                              "description": "A description of the expected parameter."
                            }
                          },
                          "required": [
                            "type",
                            "description"
                          ]
                        }
                      }
                    },
                    "required": [
                      "type",
                      "properties"
                    ]
                  }
                },
                "required": [
                  "name",
                  "description",
                  "parameters"
                ]
              },
              {
                "properties": {
                  "type": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function')."
                  },
                  "function": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "description": "Details of the function tool.",
                    "properties": {
                      "name": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "The name of the function."
                      },
                      "description": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "A brief description of what the function does."
                      },
                      "parameters": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "description": "Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.",
                        "properties": {
                          "type": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "description": "The type of the parameters object (usually 'object')."
                          },
                          "required": {
                            "type": "array",
                            "description": "List of required parameter names.",
                            "items": {
                              "type": "string"
                            }
                          },
                          "properties": {
                            "type": "object",
                            "description": "Definitions of each parameter.",
                            "additionalProperties": {
                              "type": "object",
                              "properties": {
                                "type": {
                                  "type": "string",
                                  "description": "The data type of the parameter."
                                },
                                "description": {
                                  "type": "string",
                                  "description": "A description of the expected parameter."
                                }
                              },
                              "required": [
                                "type",
                                "description"
                              ]
                            }
                          }
                        },
                        "required": [
                          "type",
                          "properties"
                        ]
                      }
                    },
                    "required": [
                      "name",
                      "description",
                      "parameters"
                    ]
                  }
                },
                "required": [
                  "type",
                  "function"
                ]
              }
            ]
          }
        },
        "response_format": {
          "title": "JSON Mode",
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "type": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "json_object",
                "json_schema"
              ]
            },
            "json_schema": {}
          }
        },
        "raw": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
        },
        "stream": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
        },
        "max_tokens": {
          "type": "integer",
          "default": 256,
          "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
        },
        "temperature": {
          "type": "number",
          "default": 0.6,
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 5,
          "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
        },
        "top_p": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0.001,
          "maximum": 1,
          "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
        },
        "top_k": {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 1,
          "maximum": 50,
          "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
        },
        "seed": {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 1,
          "maximum": 9999999999,
          "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
        },
        "repetition_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
        },
        "frequency_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
        },
        "presence_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
        }
      },
      "required": [
        "messages"
      ]
    }
  ]
}
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events 
{
  "type": "object",
  "oneOf": [
    {
      "title": "Prompt",
      "properties": {
        "prompt": {
          "type": "string",
          "minLength": 1,
          "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
        },
        "lora": {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model."
        },
        "response_format": {
          "title": "JSON Mode",
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "type": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "json_object",
                "json_schema"
              ]
            },
            "json_schema": {}
          }
        },
        "raw": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
        },
        "stream": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
        },
        "max_tokens": {
          "type": "integer",
          "default": 256,
          "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
        },
        "temperature": {
          "type": "number",
          "default": 0.6,
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 5,
          "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
        },
        "top_p": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0.001,
          "maximum": 1,
          "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
        },
        "top_k": {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 1,
          "maximum": 50,
          "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
        },
        "seed": {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 1,
          "maximum": 9999999999,
          "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
        },
        "repetition_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
        },
        "frequency_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
        },
        "presence_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
        }
      },
      "required": [
        "prompt"
      ]
    },
    {
      "title": "Messages",
      "properties": {
        "messages": {
          "type": "array",
          "description": "An array of message objects representing the conversation history.",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "role": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool')."
              },
              "content": {
                "oneOf": [
                  {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "The content of the message as a string."
                  },
                  {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "Array of text content parts.",
                    "items": {
                      "type": "object",
                      "properties": {
                        "type": {
                          "type": "string",
                          "description": "Type of the content (text)"
                        },
                        "text": {
                          "type": "string",
                          "description": "Text content"
                        }
                      }
                    }
                  }
                ]
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "role",
              "content"
            ]
          }
        },
        "functions": {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "name": {
                "type": "string"
              },
              "code": {
                "type": "string"
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "name",
              "code"
            ]
          }
        },
        "tools": {
          "type": "array",
          "description": "A list of tools available for the assistant to use.",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "oneOf": [
              {
                "properties": {
                  "name": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "The name of the tool. More descriptive the better."
                  },
                  "description": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "A brief description of what the tool does."
                  },
                  "parameters": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "description": "Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.",
                    "properties": {
                      "type": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "The type of the parameters object (usually 'object')."
                      },
                      "required": {
                        "type": "array",
                        "description": "List of required parameter names.",
                        "items": {
                          "type": "string"
                        }
                      },
                      "properties": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "description": "Definitions of each parameter.",
                        "additionalProperties": {
                          "type": "object",
                          "properties": {
                            "type": {
                              "type": "string",
                              "description": "The data type of the parameter."
                            },
                            "description": {
                              "type": "string",
                              "description": "A description of the expected parameter."
                            }
                          },
                          "required": [
                            "type",
                            "description"
                          ]
                        }
                      }
                    },
                    "required": [
                      "type",
                      "properties"
                    ]
                  }
                },
                "required": [
                  "name",
                  "description",
                  "parameters"
                ]
              },
              {
                "properties": {
                  "type": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function')."
                  },
                  "function": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "description": "Details of the function tool.",
                    "properties": {
                      "name": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "The name of the function."
                      },
                      "description": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "A brief description of what the function does."
                      },
                      "parameters": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "description": "Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.",
                        "properties": {
                          "type": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "description": "The type of the parameters object (usually 'object')."
                          },
                          "required": {
                            "type": "array",
                            "description": "List of required parameter names.",
                            "items": {
                              "type": "string"
                            }
                          },
                          "properties": {
                            "type": "object",
                            "description": "Definitions of each parameter.",
                            "additionalProperties": {
                              "type": "object",
                              "properties": {
                                "type": {
                                  "type": "string",
                                  "description": "The data type of the parameter."
                                },
                                "description": {
                                  "type": "string",
                                  "description": "A description of the expected parameter."
                                }
                              },
                              "required": [
                                "type",
                                "description"
                              ]
                            }
                          }
                        },
                        "required": [
                          "type",
                          "properties"
                        ]
                      }
                    },
                    "required": [
                      "name",
                      "description",
                      "parameters"
                    ]
                  }
                },
                "required": [
                  "type",
                  "function"
                ]
              }
            ]
          }
        },
        "response_format": {
          "title": "JSON Mode",
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "type": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "json_object",
                "json_schema"
              ]
            },
            "json_schema": {}
          }
        },
        "raw": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
        },
        "stream": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
        },
        "max_tokens": {
          "type": "integer",
          "default": 256,
          "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
        },
        "temperature": {
          "type": "number",
          "default": 0.6,
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 5,
          "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
        },
        "top_p": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0.001,
          "maximum": 1,
          "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
        },
        "top_k": {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 1,
          "maximum": 50,
          "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
        },
        "seed": {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 1,
          "maximum": 9999999999,
          "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
        },
        "repetition_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
        },
        "frequency_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
        },
        "presence_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2,
          "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
        }
      },
      "required": [
        "messages"
      ]
    }
  ]
}
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call 
{
  "type": "object",
  "title": "Responses_Async",
  "properties": {
    "requests": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "input": {
            "anyOf": [
              {
                "type": "string"
              },
              {
                "items": {},
                "type": "array"
              }
            ],
            "description": "Responses API Input messages. Refer to OpenAI Responses API docs to learn more about supported content types"
          },
          "reasoning": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "effort": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models. Currently supported values are low, medium, and high. Reducing reasoning effort can result in faster responses and fewer tokens used on reasoning in a response.",
                "enum": [
                  "low",
                  "medium",
                  "high"
                ]
              },
              "summary": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "A summary of the reasoning performed by the model. This can be useful for debugging and understanding the model's reasoning process. One of auto, concise, or detailed.",
                "enum": [
                  "auto",
                  "concise",
                  "detailed"
                ]
              }
            }
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "input"
        ]
      }
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "requests"
  ]
}