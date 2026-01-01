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llama-3.2-1b-instruct

Text GenerationMetaHosted

The Llama 3.2 instruction-tuned text only models are optimized for multilingual dialogue use cases, including agentic retrieval and summarization tasks.

Model Info
Context Window60,000 tokens
Terms and Licenselink
Unit Pricing$0.027 per M input tokens, $0.20 per M output tokens

Playground

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Usage

TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];


    const stream = await env.AI.run("@cf/meta/llama-3.2-1b-instruct", {
      messages,
      stream: true,
    });


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
lora
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
raw
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
stream
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
max_tokens
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
temperature
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
top_p
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
top_k
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
seed
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
repetition_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
frequency_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
presence_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
lora
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
raw
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
stream
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
max_tokens
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
temperature
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
top_p
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
top_k
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
seed
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
repetition_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
frequency_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
presence_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.

API Schemas (Raw)

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response 
{
  "title": "Prompt",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
    },
    "lora": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model."
    },
    "response_format": {
      "title": "JSON Mode",
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "type": {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "json_object",
            "json_schema"
          ]
        },
        "json_schema": {}
      }
    },
    "raw": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
    },
    "stream": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
    },
    "max_tokens": {
      "type": "integer",
      "default": 256,
      "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
    },
    "temperature": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 0.6,
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 5,
      "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
    },
    "top_p": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0.001,
      "maximum": 1,
      "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
    },
    "top_k": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 50,
      "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
    },
    "seed": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 9999999999,
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
    },
    "repetition_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
    },
    "frequency_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": -2,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
    },
    "presence_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": -2,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events 
{
  "title": "Prompt",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
    },
    "lora": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model."
    },
    "response_format": {
      "title": "JSON Mode",
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "type": {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "json_object",
            "json_schema"
          ]
        },
        "json_schema": {}
      }
    },
    "raw": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
    },
    "stream": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
    },
    "max_tokens": {
      "type": "integer",
      "default": 256,
      "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
    },
    "temperature": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 0.6,
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 5,
      "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
    },
    "top_p": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0.001,
      "maximum": 1,
      "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
    },
    "top_k": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 50,
      "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
    },
    "seed": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 9999999999,
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
    },
    "repetition_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
    },
    "frequency_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": -2,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
    },
    "presence_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": -2,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}