{ " title " : "Prompt" , " properties " : { " prompt " : { " type " : "string" , " minLength " : 1 , " maxLength " : 131072 , " description " : "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response." }, " image " : { " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "array" , " description " : "An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values. Deprecated, use image as a part of messages now." , " items " : { " type " : "number" , " description " : "A value between 0 and 255" } }, { " type " : "string" , " format " : "binary" , " description " : "Binary string representing the image contents. Deprecated, use image as a part of messages now." } ] }, " raw " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : false , " description " : "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting." }, " stream " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : false , " description " : "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events." }, " max_tokens " : { " type " : "integer" , " default " : 256 , " description " : "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response." }, " temperature " : { " type " : "number" , " default " : 0.6 , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 5 , " description " : "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results." }, " top_p " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses." }, " top_k " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 50 , " description " : "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises." }, " seed " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 9999999999 , " description " : "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation." }, " repetition_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition." }, " frequency_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim." }, " presence_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics." }, " lora " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model." } }, " required " : [ "prompt" ] }

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