llama-3.2-11b-vision-instructText Generation • Meta • Hosted
The Llama 3.2-Vision instruction-tuned models are optimized for visual recognition, image reasoning, captioning, and answering general questions about an image.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|128,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|Vision
|Yes
|LoRA
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.049 per M input tokens, $0.68 per M output tokens
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Usage
Parameters
Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 131072The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
one of
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
stringThe generated text response from the model
arrayAn array of tool calls requests made during the response generation
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 131072The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
one of
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
string
text/event-stream
binary