llama-3.1-8b-instruct-fast Text Generation • Meta • Hosted

@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct-fast

[Fast version] The Meta Llama 3.1 collection of multilingual large language models (LLMs) is a collection of pretrained and instruction tuned generative models. The Llama 3.1 instruction tuned text only models are optimized for multilingual dialogue use cases and outperform many of the available open source and closed chat models on common industry benchmarks.

Model Info Context Window ↗ 128,000 tokens Terms and License link ↗

Playground

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Usage

Worker (Streaming)

Worker (Streaming) TypeScript

TypeScript Python

Python curl TypeScript export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const messages = [ { role : "system" , content : "You are a friendly assistant" }, { role : "user" , content : "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" , }, ] ; const stream = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct-fast" , { messages , stream : true , } ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const messages = [ { role : "system" , content : "You are a friendly assistant" }, { role : "user" , content : "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" , }, ] ; const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct-fast" , { messages } ) ; return Response . json ( response ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code import os import requests ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id" AUTH_TOKEN = os . environ . get ( "CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" ) prompt = "Tell me all about PEP-8" response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct-fast" , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { AUTH_TOKEN } " }, json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt } ] } ) result = response . json () print ( result ) Explain Code Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct-fast \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "messages": [{ "role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role": "user", "content": "Why is pizza so good" }]}'

OpenAI compatible endpoints /v1/chat/completions and /v1/embeddings . For more details, refer to Workers AI also supports OpenAI compatible API endpoints forand. For more details, refer to Configurations

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response Input

Output frequency_penalty number maximum : 2 minimum : 0 Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim. ▶ image one of lora string Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model. max_tokens integer default: 256 The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response. presence_penalty number maximum : 2 minimum : 0 Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics. prompt string required maxLength : 131072 minLength : 1 The input text prompt for the model to generate a response. raw boolean default: false If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting. repetition_penalty number maximum : 2 minimum : 0 Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition. seed integer maximum : 9999999999 minimum : 1 Random seed for reproducibility of the generation. stream boolean default: false If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events. temperature number default: 0.6 maximum : 5 minimum : 0 Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results. top_k integer maximum : 50 minimum : 1 Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises. top_p number maximum : 2 minimum : 0 Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses. response string The generated text response from the model ▶ tool_calls [] array An array of tool calls requests made during the response generation Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events Input

Output frequency_penalty number maximum : 2 minimum : 0 Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim. ▶ image one of lora string Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model. max_tokens integer default: 256 The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response. presence_penalty number maximum : 2 minimum : 0 Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics. prompt string required maxLength : 131072 minLength : 1 The input text prompt for the model to generate a response. raw boolean default: false If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting. repetition_penalty number maximum : 2 minimum : 0 Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition. seed integer maximum : 9999999999 minimum : 1 Random seed for reproducibility of the generation. stream boolean default: false If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events. temperature number default: 0.6 maximum : 5 minimum : 0 Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results. top_k integer maximum : 50 minimum : 1 Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises. top_p number maximum : 2 minimum : 0 Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses. contentType text/event-stream format binary type string

API Schemas (Raw)