llama-3.1-70b-instructText Generation • Meta • Hosted
The Meta Llama 3.1 collection of multilingual large language models (LLMs) is a collection of pretrained and instruction tuned generative models. The Llama 3.1 instruction tuned text only models are optimized for multilingual dialogue use cases and outperform many of the available open source and closed chat models on common industry benchmarks.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|24,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
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Usage
Parameters
Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
one of
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
stringrequiredmaxLength: 131072minLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
integermaximum: 9999999999minimum: 1Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
numberdefault: 0.6maximum: 5minimum: 0Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
integermaximum: 50minimum: 1Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
stringThe generated text response from the model
arrayAn array of tool calls requests made during the response generation
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
one of
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
stringrequiredmaxLength: 131072minLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
integermaximum: 9999999999minimum: 1Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
numberdefault: 0.6maximum: 5minimum: 0Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
integermaximum: 50minimum: 1Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
text/event-stream
binary
string