{ " title " : "Prompt" , " properties " : { " prompt " : { " type " : "string" , " minLength " : 1 , " description " : "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response." }, " lora " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model." }, " response_format " : { " title " : "JSON Mode" , " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "json_object" , "json_schema" ] }, " json_schema " : {} } }, " raw " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : false , " description " : "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting." }, " stream " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : false , " description " : "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events." }, " max_tokens " : { " type " : "integer" , " default " : 256 , " description " : "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response." }, " temperature " : { " type " : "number" , " default " : 0.6 , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 5 , " description " : "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results." }, " top_p " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0.001 , " maximum " : 1 , " description " : "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses." }, " top_k " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 50 , " description " : "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises." }, " seed " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 9999999999 , " description " : "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation." }, " repetition_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition." }, " frequency_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : -2 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim." }, " presence_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : -2 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics." } }, " required " : [ "prompt" ] }

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