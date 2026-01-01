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gemma-3-12b-it

Text GenerationGoogleHosted

Gemma 3 models are well-suited for a variety of text generation and image understanding tasks, including question answering, summarization, and reasoning. Gemma 3 models are multimodal, handling text and image input and generating text output, with a large, 128K context window, multilingual support in over 140 languages, and is available in more sizes than previous versions.

Model Info
Context Window80,000 tokens
LoRAYes
Unit Pricing$0.35 per M input tokens, $0.56 per M output tokens

Playground

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Usage

TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];


    const stream = await env.AI.run("@cf/google/gemma-3-12b-it", {
      messages,
      stream: true,
    });


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
guided_json{}
objectJSON schema that should be fufilled for the response.
raw
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
stream
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
max_tokens
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
temperature
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
top_p
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
top_k
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
seed
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
repetition_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
frequency_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
presence_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
guided_json{}
objectJSON schema that should be fufilled for the response.
raw
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
stream
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
max_tokens
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
temperature
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
top_p
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
top_k
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
seed
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
repetition_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
frequency_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
presence_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.

API Schemas (Raw)

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response 
{
  "title": "Prompt",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
    },
    "guided_json": {
      "type": "object",
      "description": "JSON schema that should be fufilled for the response."
    },
    "raw": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
    },
    "stream": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
    },
    "max_tokens": {
      "type": "integer",
      "default": 256,
      "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
    },
    "temperature": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 0.6,
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 5,
      "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
    },
    "top_p": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
    },
    "top_k": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 50,
      "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
    },
    "seed": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 9999999999,
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
    },
    "repetition_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
    },
    "frequency_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
    },
    "presence_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events 
{
  "title": "Prompt",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
    },
    "guided_json": {
      "type": "object",
      "description": "JSON schema that should be fufilled for the response."
    },
    "raw": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
    },
    "stream": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
    },
    "max_tokens": {
      "type": "integer",
      "default": 256,
      "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
    },
    "temperature": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 0.6,
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 5,
      "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
    },
    "top_p": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
    },
    "top_k": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 50,
      "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
    },
    "seed": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 9999999999,
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
    },
    "repetition_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
    },
    "frequency_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
    },
    "presence_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}