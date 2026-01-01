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embeddinggemma-300m

Text EmbeddingsGoogleHosted

EmbeddingGemma is a 300M parameter, state-of-the-art for its size, open embedding model from Google, built from Gemma 3 (with T5Gemma initialization) and the same research and technology used to create Gemini models. EmbeddingGemma produces vector representations of text, making it well-suited for search and retrieval tasks, including classification, clustering, and semantic similarity search. This model was trained with data in 100+ spoken languages.

Usage

export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    // Can be a string or array of strings]
    const stories = [
      "This is a story about an orange cloud",
      "This is a story about a llama",
      "This is a story about a hugging emoji",
    ];


    const embeddings = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/google/embeddinggemma-300m",
      {
        text: stories,
      }
    );


    return Response.json(embeddings);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

API Schemas

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "text": {
      "oneOf": [
        {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "The text to embed",
          "minLength": 1
        },
        {
          "type": "array",
          "description": "Batch of text values to embed",
          "items": {
            "type": "string",
            "description": "The text to embed",
            "minLength": 1
          },
          "maxItems": 100
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "text"
  ]
}