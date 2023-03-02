Troubleshooting Page Shield

​​ Why do I not see scripts after I activated Page Shield?

If you recently activated Page Shield, you may see a delay in reporting.

Cloudflare creates reports based on a sample of your application traffic. These reports need a certain amount of traffic to be statistically valid.

​​ Why do I see scripts that I do not recognize?

Scripts often reference other scripts outside your application.

But, if you see unexpected scripts on your Script Monitor dashboard, check them for signs of malicious activity.

Page Shield uses a Content Security Policy (CSP) report-only directive to gather a list of all scripts running on your application.

Some browsers display scripts being reported as warnings in the console pane of their developer tools. For example:

[Report Only] Refused to execute inline script because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "script-src 'none'". Either the 'unsafe-inline' keyword, a hash ('sha256-RFWPLDbv2BY+rCkDzsE+0fr8ylGr2R2faWMhq4lfEQc='), or a nonce ('nonce-...') is required to enable inline execution.

You can safely ignore these warnings, since they are related to the reports that Page Shield requires to detect loaded scripts. For more information, refer to Page Shield’s developer documentation.

​​ Do I have access to Page Shield?

To learn more about availability, visit our developer documentation.

​​ How do I set up Page Shield?

For help setting up Page Shield, visit our developer documentation.