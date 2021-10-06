Transferring .UK domain to Cloudflare
Prerequisites for transferring a .UK domain:
- The domain must not be locked or suspended.
- There must be an active zone for the domain in your Cloudflare account.
- The domain must have Cloudflare name servers.
- The domain must not be expiring within the next 10 days.
How to transfer a .UK domain to Cloudflare
Cloudflare currently supports the transfer of
.uk,
co.uk,
org.uk, and
me.uk domains. To transfer a
.uk domain to Cloudflare from another registrar follow these steps:
Log in go the Cloudflare dashboard, select your account and click the Registrar tab.
Select Transfer. Cloudflare will show you a list of domains that are eligible for transfer (see below for restrictions).
Select the domains you wish to transfer.
Proceed to checkout. Note that there is no fee to transfer a
.ukdomain and an additional year is NOT added during the transfer process.
After checkout, request your current registrar to update the IPS tag to
CLOUDFLARE.
Cloudflare will receive a notice once your registrar updates the IPS tag. After that, we will finish transferring your domain.
Possible reasons a transfer may fail or be rejected:
- The domain is locked or suspended.
- The nameservers were updated after the checkout process.
- The IPS tag update was made more than seven days after the checkout process.
Transferring a .UK domain to another Registrar
To transfer a .UK domain to another registrar, follow these steps:
- Log in go the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and in your Accounts Home click the Registrar tab.
- Select the domain you wish to transfer.
- Click Manage and navigate to the Configuration tab.
- Under Transfer Out, click Unlock.
- Enter the IPS tag of the registrar you wish to transfer to.
- Your new registrar is responsible for accepting the transfer. Cloudflare has no visibility into why a transfer might not be accepted by the new registrar.