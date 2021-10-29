Register a new domain

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Registrar > Register .

In the search box, enter the domain name you wish to register. You may also enter one or more keywords. The search results will contain a list of suggested domains. If the domain you entered does not appear in the list, this means it is not available for registration.

Click Purchase on the domain you wish to register. In rare instances, a domain that is not available for registration may appear in the search results. After clicking Purchase , a definitive availability check will be performed to confirm that the domain is actually available for registration.

Select the term (number of years) you wish to register the domain for and click Continue . Most top-level domains (TLDs) can be registered for a maximum of ten years. Some TLDs may have different term limits and these will be reflected in the drop-down options. The expiration date and price will update automatically based on the term selected. The Renew On date is the date that the system will attempt to auto-renew the domain. All registrations have Auto-renew turned on by default; however, you may disable this option at any time.

Enter the contact details for the domain. These details will be used to create all of the required contacts (Registrant, Admin, Technical, and Billing), and may be updated after registration is completed. The following data fields have specific requirements:

At this time, you can only use ASCII characters for contact data. If the default contact has non-ASCII characters, you will need to update the domain contact details before proceeding. Cloudflare recommends that you update your default contact information to include ASCII characters only.

Field Required? Restrictions First Name Yes Minimum of two letters. Last Name Yes Minimum of two letters. Email Yes Must be a properly formatted email address. Organization No Optional for most TLDs. In some cases, the Organization field may be populated by default with data from First and Last names. Phone number Yes Must select a valid country code from the drop-down options. Only numbers will be accepted in the phone number field. Ext No Only numbers may be entered. Address 1 Yes May not be all numeric. Address 2 No - City Yes - State Yes - Country Yes You must select one from the drop-down options. Postal Code Yes Must be a properly formatted postal code.

After entering the contact information click Continue. If any of the contact information is missing or not properly validated, an error message will appear and you will need to correct the data before proceeding.