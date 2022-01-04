Review scripts considered malicious

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain.

Go to Firewall > Page Shield .

Under Script Monitor, click Details for each script considered malicious. The script details will contain:

Malicious Code : Whether Cloudflare's internal systems consider the script malicious or not, and what is the score of the current script version (1-99).

: Whether Cloudflare's internal systems consider the script malicious or not, and what is the score of the current script version (1-99). Malicious URL : Whether the script URL is known to be malicious according to threat intelligence feeds.

: Whether the script URL is known to be malicious according to threat intelligence feeds. Malicious Domain: Whether the script's domain is known to be malicious according to threat intelligence feeds.

For more information, refer to Detecting malicious scripts.