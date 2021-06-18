About Cloudflare Script Monitor

​ Why Script Monitor?

Your application runs a lot of code, much of it that you did not write yourself. You might use internal libraries or third-party scripts to add functionality like chatbots or marketing analytics.

But, more code brings greater security risks. Attackers can add or change existing scripts to steal payment or personal information. When you have a lot of code on your website — particularly code you did not write yourself — it is difficult to prevent these attacks External link icon Open external link.

​ How Script Monitor works

Script Monitor simplifies external script management by tracking existing dependencies and providing alerts when new ones are added.

Based on a percentage of your traffic, Script Monitor creates a list of all scripts running on your domain.

Since lists are based on sampling, there may be a small delay between script deployment and appearance.

Future versions of Script Monitor should improve notification and detection capabilities and add the ability to block scripts.

​ Who has access to Script Monitor?

Script Monitor is currently in closed beta testing for Business and Enterprise customers.

If you are interested in joining the closed beta, complete the signup form External link icon Open external link.

​ Learn more

For more background on Script Monitor, check out our introductory blog post External link icon Open external link.

​ Get started

To get started with Script Monitor, see our setup guide.