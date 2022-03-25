Script Monitor API
You can change the Page Shield status and fetch information about the currently monitored scripts using the Script Monitor API.
For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
Endpoints
You can obtain the complete endpoint by appending the Script Monitor API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.
The Cloudflare API base URL is:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4
The
<ZONE_ID> argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Cloudflare API’s
/zones endpoint.
The
<SCRIPT_ID> argument is the script ID (a hexadecimal string). This value is included in the response of the List Script Monitor scripts operation for every monitored script.
The following table summarizes the available operations:
|Operation
|Method + URL stub
|Notes
|Get Page Shield settings
GET zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor
|Fetch the current Page Shield status (enabled/disabled).
|Update Page Shield settings
PUT zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor
|Updates the Page Shield status (enabled/disabled).
|List Page Shield scripts
GET zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts
|Fetch a list of currently monitored scripts.
|Get a script
GET zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts/<SCRIPT_ID>
|Fetch the details of a currently monitored script.
API notes
The malicious code classification (
Malicious or
Not malicious) is not directly available in the API. To determine this classification, compare the script’s
js_integrity_score value with the classification threshold, which is currently set to 10 — scripts with a score value above the threshold are considered malicious.
Common API calls
Get Page Shield status
This example obtains the current status of Page Shield (enabled/disabled).
Request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Response
{ "result": { "enabled": true, "updated_at": "2021-11-14T11:47:55.677555Z" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Enable Page Shield
This example enables Page Shield in the specified zone.
Request
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "enabled": true }'
Response
{ "result": { "enabled": true, "updated_at": "2021-11-14T11:50:41.756996Z" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Fetch list of monitored scripts
This example fetches a list of scripts monitored by Script Monitor on hostname
example.net, requesting the first page with 15 items per page.
Request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts?hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Response
{ "result": [ { "script_id": "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d", "script_url": "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js", "added_at": "2021-11-18T10:51:10.09615Z", "first_seen_at": "2021-11-18T10:51:08Z", "last_seen_at": "2021-11-22T09:57:54Z", "host": "example.net", "domain_reported_malicious": false, "url_reported_malicious": false, "seen_on_first": "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html", "hash": "e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855", "js_integrity_score": 10, "fetched_at": "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z" }, { "script_id": "83c8da2267394ce8465b74c299658fea", "script_url": "https://scripts.example.com/anotherbadscript.js", "added_at": "2021-11-17T13:16:03.419619Z", "first_seen_at": "2021-11-17T13:15:23Z", "last_seen_at": "2021-11-18T09:05:20Z", "host": "example.net", "domain_reported_malicious": false, "url_reported_malicious": false, "seen_on_first": "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html", "hash": "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45", "js_integrity_score": 50, "fetched_at": "2021-11-18T03:58:07Z" } // (...) ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result_info": { "page": 1, "per_page": 15, "count": 15, "total_count": 24, "total_pages": 2 }
}
Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.
For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.
Get details of a monitored script
This example obtains the details of a script monitored by Page Shield with script ID
8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d.
Request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts/8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Response
{ "result": { "script_id": "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d", "script_url": "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js", "added_at": "2021-11-18T10:51:10.09615Z", "first_seen_at": "2021-11-18T10:51:08Z", "last_seen_at": "2021-11-22T09:57:54Z", "host": "example.net", "domain_reported_malicious": false, "url_reported_malicious": false, "seen_on_first": "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html", "hash": "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45", "js_integrity_score": 50, "fetched_at": "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z", "seen_on": [ "http://malicious.example.com/page_two.html", "http://malicious.example.com/page_three.html", "http://malicious.example.com/page_four.html" ], "versions": [ { "hash": "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45", "js_integrity_score": 50, "fetched_at": "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z" } ] }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.