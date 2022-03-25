Script Monitor API

You can change the Page Shield status and fetch information about the currently monitored scripts using the Script Monitor API External link icon Open external link .

For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests External link icon Open external link in the Cloudflare API documentation.

You can obtain the complete endpoint by appending the Script Monitor API External link icon Open external link endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.

The Cloudflare API base URL is:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The <ZONE_ID> argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Cloudflare API’s /zones endpoint External link icon Open external link .

The <SCRIPT_ID> argument is the script ID (a hexadecimal string). This value is included in the response of the List Script Monitor scripts External link icon Open external link operation for every monitored script.

The following table summarizes the available operations:

​​ API notes

The malicious code classification ( Malicious or Not malicious ) is not directly available in the API. To determine this classification, compare the script’s js_integrity_score value with the classification threshold, which is currently set to 10 — scripts with a score value above the threshold are considered malicious.

​​ Common API calls

​​ Get Page Shield status

This example obtains the current status of Page Shield (enabled/disabled).

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { "result" : { "enabled" : true , "updated_at" : "2021-11-14T11:47:55.677555Z" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Enable Page Shield

This example enables Page Shield in the specified zone.

Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "enabled": true }'

Response { "result" : { "enabled" : true , "updated_at" : "2021-11-14T11:50:41.756996Z" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Fetch list of monitored scripts

This example fetches a list of scripts monitored by Script Monitor on hostname example.net , requesting the first page with 15 items per page.

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts?hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { "result" : [ { "script_id" : "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" , "script_url" : "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js" , "added_at" : "2021-11-18T10:51:10.09615Z" , "first_seen_at" : "2021-11-18T10:51:08Z" , "last_seen_at" : "2021-11-22T09:57:54Z" , "host" : "example.net" , "domain_reported_malicious" : false , "url_reported_malicious" : false , "seen_on_first" : "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html" , "hash" : "e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855" , "js_integrity_score" : 10 , "fetched_at" : "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z" } , { "script_id" : "83c8da2267394ce8465b74c299658fea" , "script_url" : "https://scripts.example.com/anotherbadscript.js" , "added_at" : "2021-11-17T13:16:03.419619Z" , "first_seen_at" : "2021-11-17T13:15:23Z" , "last_seen_at" : "2021-11-18T09:05:20Z" , "host" : "example.net" , "domain_reported_malicious" : false , "url_reported_malicious" : false , "seen_on_first" : "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html" , "hash" : "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45" , "js_integrity_score" : 50 , "fetched_at" : "2021-11-18T03:58:07Z" } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result_info" : { "page" : 1 , "per_page" : 15 , "count" : 15 , "total_count" : 24 , "total_pages" : 2 } }

Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.

For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference External link icon Open external link .

​​ Get details of a monitored script

This example obtains the details of a script monitored by Page Shield with script ID 8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d .

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts/8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { "result" : { "script_id" : "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" , "script_url" : "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js" , "added_at" : "2021-11-18T10:51:10.09615Z" , "first_seen_at" : "2021-11-18T10:51:08Z" , "last_seen_at" : "2021-11-22T09:57:54Z" , "host" : "example.net" , "domain_reported_malicious" : false , "url_reported_malicious" : false , "seen_on_first" : "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html" , "hash" : "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45" , "js_integrity_score" : 50 , "fetched_at" : "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z" , "seen_on" : [ "http://malicious.example.com/page_two.html" , "http://malicious.example.com/page_three.html" , "http://malicious.example.com/page_four.html" ] , "versions" : [ { "hash" : "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45" , "js_integrity_score" : 50 , "fetched_at" : "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z" } ] } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.