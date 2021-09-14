Script Monitor API

You can change the Script Monitor status and fetch a list of currently monitored scripts using the Script Monitor API External link icon Open external link.

For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests External link icon Open external link in the Cloudflare API documentation.

You can obtain the complete endpoint by appending the Script Monitor API External link icon Open external link endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.

The Cloudflare API base URL is:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {:zone_identifier} argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Cloudflare API's /zones endpoint External link icon Open external link.

The following table summarizes the available operations.

​ Common API calls

​ Get Script Monitor status

This example obtains the current status of Script Monitor (enabled/disabled).

Request curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Response { "result" : { "enabled" : true , "updated_at" : "2021-09-14T11:47:55.677555Z" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​ Enable Script Monitor

This example enables Script Monitor in the specified zone.

Request curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "enabled": true }'

Response { "result" : { "enabled" : true , "updated_at" : "2021-09-14T11:50:41.756996Z" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​ Fetch list of monitored scripts

This example fetches a list of scripts monitored by Script Monitor on hostname example.net , requesting the first page with 15 items per page.

Request curl -X GET "https://dash.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor/scripts?hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Response { "result" : [ { "script_id" : "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" , "script_url" : "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js" , "added_at" : "2021-08-18T10:51:10.09615Z" , "first_seen_at" : "2021-08-18T10:51:08Z" , "last_seen_at" : "2021-09-02T09:57:54Z" , "host" : "example.net" } , { "script_id" : "83c8da2267394ce8465b74c299658fea" , "script_url" : "https://scripts.example.com/anotherbadscript.js" , "added_at" : "2021-08-17T13:16:03.419619Z" , "first_seen_at" : "2021-08-17T13:15:23Z" , "last_seen_at" : "2021-08-18T09:05:20Z" , "host" : "example.net" } , ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result_info" : { "page" : 1 , "per_page" : 15 , "count" : 15 , "total_count" : 24 , "total_pages" : 2 } }