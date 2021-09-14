Skip to content
Script Monitor API

You can change the Script Monitor status and fetch a list of currently monitored scripts using the Script Monitor API.

For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.

Endpoints

You can obtain the complete endpoint by appending the Script Monitor API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.

The Cloudflare API base URL is:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {:zone_identifier} argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Cloudflare API's /zones endpoint.

The following table summarizes the available operations.

OperationMethod + URL stubNotes
Get Script Monitor settingsGET zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitorFetch the current Script Monitor status (enabled/disabled).
Update Script Monitor settingsPUT zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitorUpdates the Script Monitor status (enabled/disabled).
List Script Monitor scriptsGET zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor/scriptsFetch a list of currently monitored scripts.

Common API calls

Get Script Monitor status

This example obtains the current status of Script Monitor (enabled/disabled).

Request
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor" \
  -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \
  -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"
Response
{
  "result": {
    "enabled": true,
    "updated_at": "2021-09-14T11:47:55.677555Z"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

Enable Script Monitor

This example enables Script Monitor in the specified zone.

Request
curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor" \
  -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \
  -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{ "enabled": true }'
Response
{
  "result": {
    "enabled": true,
    "updated_at": "2021-09-14T11:50:41.756996Z"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

Fetch list of monitored scripts

This example fetches a list of scripts monitored by Script Monitor on hostname example.net, requesting the first page with 15 items per page.

Request
curl -X GET "https://dash.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor/scripts?hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15" \
  -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \
  -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"
Response
{
  "result": [
    {
      "script_id": "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d",
      "script_url": "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js",
      "added_at": "2021-08-18T10:51:10.09615Z",
      "first_seen_at": "2021-08-18T10:51:08Z",
      "last_seen_at": "2021-09-02T09:57:54Z",
      "host": "example.net"
    },
    {
      "script_id": "83c8da2267394ce8465b74c299658fea",
      "script_url": "https://scripts.example.com/anotherbadscript.js",
      "added_at": "2021-08-17T13:16:03.419619Z",
      "first_seen_at": "2021-08-17T13:15:23Z",
      "last_seen_at": "2021-08-18T09:05:20Z",
      "host": "example.net"
    },
    // (...)
  ],
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result_info": {
    "page": 1,
    "per_page": 15,
    "count": 15,
    "total_count": 24,
    "total_pages": 2
  }
}

For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.