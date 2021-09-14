Script Monitor API
You can change the Script Monitor status and fetch a list of currently monitored scripts using the Script Monitor API.
For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
Endpoints
You can obtain the complete endpoint by appending the Script Monitor API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.
The Cloudflare API base URL is:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4
The
{:zone_identifier} argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Cloudflare API's
/zones endpoint.
The following table summarizes the available operations.
|Operation
|Method + URL stub
|Notes
|Get Script Monitor settings
GET zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor
|Fetch the current Script Monitor status (enabled/disabled).
|Update Script Monitor settings
PUT zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor
|Updates the Script Monitor status (enabled/disabled).
|List Script Monitor scripts
GET zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor/scripts
|Fetch a list of currently monitored scripts.
Common API calls
Get Script Monitor status
This example obtains the current status of Script Monitor (enabled/disabled).
Request
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"
Response
{ "result": { "enabled": true, "updated_at": "2021-09-14T11:47:55.677555Z" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Enable Script Monitor
This example enables Script Monitor in the specified zone.
Request
curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "enabled": true }'
Response
{ "result": { "enabled": true, "updated_at": "2021-09-14T11:50:41.756996Z" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Fetch list of monitored scripts
This example fetches a list of scripts monitored by Script Monitor on hostname
example.net, requesting the first page with 15 items per page.
Request
curl -X GET "https://dash.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/{:zone_identifier}/script_monitor/scripts?hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"
Response
{ "result": [ { "script_id": "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d", "script_url": "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js", "added_at": "2021-08-18T10:51:10.09615Z", "first_seen_at": "2021-08-18T10:51:08Z", "last_seen_at": "2021-09-02T09:57:54Z", "host": "example.net" }, { "script_id": "83c8da2267394ce8465b74c299658fea", "script_url": "https://scripts.example.com/anotherbadscript.js", "added_at": "2021-08-17T13:16:03.419619Z", "first_seen_at": "2021-08-17T13:15:23Z", "last_seen_at": "2021-08-18T09:05:20Z", "host": "example.net" }, // (...) ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result_info": { "page": 1, "per_page": 15, "count": 15, "total_count": 24, "total_pages": 2 }}
For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.