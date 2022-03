Page Shield alerts

Refer to Configure Page Shield alerts for instructions on configuring alerts.

​​ New script alerts

Available for Cloudflare customers on a Business or Enterprise plan.

Script Monitor New Scripts Alert : Triggered daily by any new JavaScript dependencies detected in your pages.

: Triggered daily by any new JavaScript dependencies detected in your pages. Script Monitor New Domain Alert: Triggered hourly by newly detected JavaScript dependencies from new host domains.

​​ Code change alert

Available as a paid add-on for Cloudflare customers on an Enterprise plan.

Script Monitor New Code Change Detection Alert: Triggered daily by any changed JavaScript dependencies detected in your pages.

​​ Malicious code alerts

Available as a paid add-on for Cloudflare customers on an Enterprise plan.