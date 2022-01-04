Get started with Cloudflare Page Shield

​ Activate Page Shield

To enable Page Shield:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Go to Firewall > Page Shield. Click Enable Page Shield.

For guidance on using Page Shield's Script Monitor dashboard, refer to Monitor scripts.

​ Configure alerts

Only available to customers on Business and Enterprise plans.

Once you have activated Page Shield, you can set up multiple alerts for your domain.

Cloudflare sends alerts at regular intervals, so you might experience a delay between adding a new script and receiving an alert.

To set up alerts:

Go to Firewall > Page Shield. Click Configure Alerts. Select an alert type . Fill in the required information and click Create.