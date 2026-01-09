Webhook payload schema
When you configure a generic webhook, Cloudflare sends a JSON payload to your specified URL for each notification. This page documents the structure of that payload.
All generic webhook notifications follow this schema:
|Field
|Type
|Description
name
|string
|The name of the notification policy.
text
|string
|A human-readable description of the notification with interpolated values.
data
|object
|The alert-specific data. The structure varies by
alert_type.
ts
|integer
|The unix timestamp (seconds since epoch, UTC) when the notification was generated.
account_id
|string
|The account ID for which this webhook was fired.
policy_id
|string
|The UUID of the notification policy that triggered this webhook.
policy_name
|string
|The name of the notification policy.
alert_type
|string
|The unique identifier for the alert type (for example,
http_alert_origin_error).
alert_correlation_id
|string
|The UUID that groups related alerts together.
alert_event
|string
|The event state, such as
ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START or
ALERT_STATE_EVENT_END.
The following examples show the payload structure for common alert types. The
data object varies based on the specific alert.
DDoS attack (Layer 4)
DDoS attack (Layer 7)
SSL certificate expiration
Origin health check
Workers alert
Access certificate expiration
Workers observability alert
You can use the
cf-webhook-auth header to verify that incoming webhooks are from Cloudflare. When you configure a webhook with a secret, Cloudflare includes this header with your secret value in every request. Reject any requests where this header is missing or does not match your configured secret.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-