 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Webhook payload schema

When you configure a generic webhook, Cloudflare sends a JSON payload to your specified URL for each notification. This page documents the structure of that payload.

Payload structure

All generic webhook notifications follow this schema:

{
  "name": "string",
  "text": "string",
  "data": {},
  "ts": 1136214245,
  "account_id": "string",
  "policy_id": "string",
  "policy_name": "string",
  "alert_type": "string",
  "alert_correlation_id": "string",
  "alert_event": "string"
}

Field descriptions

FieldTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the notification policy.
textstringA human-readable description of the notification with interpolated values.
dataobjectThe alert-specific data. The structure varies by alert_type.
tsintegerThe unix timestamp (seconds since epoch, UTC) when the notification was generated.
account_idstringThe account ID for which this webhook was fired.
policy_idstringThe UUID of the notification policy that triggered this webhook.
policy_namestringThe name of the notification policy.
alert_typestringThe unique identifier for the alert type (for example, http_alert_origin_error).
alert_correlation_idstringThe UUID that groups related alerts together.
alert_eventstringThe event state, such as ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START or ALERT_STATE_EVENT_END.

Example payloads

The following examples show the payload structure for common alert types. The data object varies based on the specific alert.

DDoS attack (Layer 4)

 
{
  "account_id": "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0",
  "alert_correlation_id": "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57",
  "alert_event": "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START",
  "alert_type": "advanced_ddos_attack_l4_alert",
  "data": {
    "account_name": "string",
    "account_tag": "string",
    "action": "string",
    "attack_id": "string",
    "attack_vector": "string",
    "dashboard_link": "string",
    "max_rate": "string",
    "megabits_per_second": 0,
    "mitigation": "string",
    "packets_per_second": 0,
    "protocol": "string",
    "rule_description": "string",
    "rule_id": "string",
    "rule_name": "string",
    "ruleset_id": "string",
    "ruleset_override_id": "string",
    "start_time": "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z",
    "target_id": "string",
    "target_ip": "string",
    "target_port": 0
  },
  "name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "policy_id": "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328",
  "policy_name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "text": "The description of my Cloudflare notification.",
  "ts": 1136214245
}

DDoS attack (Layer 7)

 
{
  "account_id": "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0",
  "alert_correlation_id": "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57",
  "alert_event": "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START",
  "alert_type": "advanced_ddos_attack_l7_alert",
  "data": {
    "account_name": "string",
    "account_tag": "string",
    "action": "string",
    "attack_id": "string",
    "attack_type": "string",
    "dashboard_link": "string",
    "max_rate": "string",
    "mitigation": "string",
    "requests_per_second": 0,
    "rule_description": "string",
    "rule_id": "string",
    "rule_link": "string",
    "ruleset_id": "string",
    "ruleset_override_id": "string",
    "start_time": "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z",
    "target_hostname": "string",
    "zone_name": "string",
    "zone_tag": "string"
  },
  "name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "policy_id": "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328",
  "policy_name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "text": "The description of my Cloudflare notification.",
  "ts": 1136214245
}

SSL certificate expiration

 
{
  "account_id": "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0",
  "alert_correlation_id": "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57",
  "alert_event": "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START",
  "alert_type": "dedicated_ssl_certificate_event_type",
  "data": {
    "account_name": "string",
    "account_tag": "string",
    "certificate_id": "string",
    "certificate_pack_id": "string",
    "certificate_status": "string",
    "event_type": "string",
    "hostnames": "string",
    "pack_ca": "string",
    "pack_id": "string",
    "pack_status": "string",
    "pack_validation": "string",
    "zone_name": "string",
    "zone_tag": "string"
  },
  "name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "policy_id": "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328",
  "policy_name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "text": "The description of my Cloudflare notification.",
  "ts": 1136214245
}

Origin health check

 
{
  "account_id": "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0",
  "alert_correlation_id": "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57",
  "alert_event": "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START",
  "alert_type": "health_check_status_notification",
  "data": {
    "account_name": "string",
    "account_tag": "string",
    "failing_regions": "string",
    "health_check_id": "string",
    "health_check_name": "string",
    "new_health_status": "string",
    "new_status": "string",
    "old_status": "string",
    "origin_ip": "string",
    "reason": "string",
    "status_change_time": "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z",
    "time_since_last_failure": "string",
    "zone_name": "string",
    "zone_tag": "string"
  },
  "name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "policy_id": "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328",
  "policy_name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "text": "The description of my Cloudflare notification.",
  "ts": 1136214245
}

Workers alert

 
{
  "account_id": "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0",
  "alert_correlation_id": "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57",
  "alert_event": "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START",
  "alert_type": "workers_alert",
  "data": {
    "account_name": "string",
    "account_script_count": 0,
    "account_tag": "string",
    "alert_type": "string",
    "current_year": 0,
    "end_date": "string",
    "exceeding_script_count": 0,
    "scripts": [
      {
        "constant_script_id": 0,
        "cpu_time_previous_value": 0,
        "cpu_time_unit": "string",
        "cpu_time_value": 0,
        "data_egress_unit": "string",
        "data_egress_value": 0,
        "duration_previous_value": 0,
        "duration_unit": "string",
        "duration_value": 0,
        "last_modified": "string",
        "request_count_previous_value": 0,
        "request_count_unit": "string",
        "request_count_value": 0,
        "routes": ["string"],
        "script_name": "string",
        "usage_model": 0
      }
    ],
    "start_date": "string",
    "total_data_egress_unit": "string",
    "total_data_egress_value": 0,
    "total_duration_unit": "string",
    "total_duration_value": 0,
    "total_request_count_unit": "string",
    "total_request_count_value": 0
  },
  "name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "policy_id": "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328",
  "policy_name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "text": "The description of my Cloudflare notification.",
  "ts": 1136214245
}

Access certificate expiration

 
{
  "account_id": "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0",
  "alert_correlation_id": "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57",
  "alert_event": "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START",
  "alert_type": "access_custom_certificate_expiration_type",
  "data": {
    "account_name": "string",
    "account_tag": "string",
    "certificate_id": "string",
    "days_til_expiration": 0,
    "hostnames": "string",
    "zone_name": "string",
    "zone_tag": "string"
  },
  "name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "policy_id": "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328",
  "policy_name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "text": "The description of my Cloudflare notification.",
  "ts": 1136214245
}

Workers observability alert

 
{
  "account_id": "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0",
  "alert_correlation_id": "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57",
  "alert_event": "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START",
  "alert_type": "workers_observability_alert",
  "data": {
    "account": {
      "id": "string",
      "name": "string"
    },
    "config": {
      "id": "string",
      "name": "string"
    },
    "episode": {
      "first_failed": "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z",
      "first_fired": "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z",
      "id": "string",
      "last_failed": "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z",
      "resolved_at": "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z",
      "summary": "string"
    },
    "status": "PENDING"
  },
  "name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "policy_id": "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328",
  "policy_name": "Example Cloudflare Notification",
  "text": "The description of my Cloudflare notification.",
  "ts": 1136214245
}

Validate webhook payloads

You can use the cf-webhook-auth header to verify that incoming webhooks are from Cloudflare. When you configure a webhook with a secret, Cloudflare includes this header with your secret value in every request. Reject any requests where this header is missing or does not match your configured secret.