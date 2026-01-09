Webhook payload schema

When you configure a generic webhook, Cloudflare sends a JSON payload to your specified URL for each notification. This page documents the structure of that payload.

Payload structure

All generic webhook notifications follow this schema:

{ " name " : "string" , " text " : "string" , " data " : {}, " ts " : 1136214245 , " account_id " : "string" , " policy_id " : "string" , " policy_name " : "string" , " alert_type " : "string" , " alert_correlation_id " : "string" , " alert_event " : "string" }

Field descriptions

Field Type Description name string The name of the notification policy. text string A human-readable description of the notification with interpolated values. data object The alert-specific data. The structure varies by alert_type . ts integer The unix timestamp (seconds since epoch, UTC) when the notification was generated. account_id string The account ID for which this webhook was fired. policy_id string The UUID of the notification policy that triggered this webhook. policy_name string The name of the notification policy. alert_type string The unique identifier for the alert type (for example, http_alert_origin_error ). alert_correlation_id string The UUID that groups related alerts together. alert_event string The event state, such as ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START or ALERT_STATE_EVENT_END .

Note The account_id , policy_id , and alert_type fields may not be present in all notifications, depending on the alert type and context.

Example payloads

The following examples show the payload structure for common alert types. The data object varies based on the specific alert.

DDoS attack (Layer 4) { " account_id " : "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0" , " alert_correlation_id " : "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57" , " alert_event " : "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START" , " alert_type " : "advanced_ddos_attack_l4_alert" , " data " : { " account_name " : "string" , " account_tag " : "string" , " action " : "string" , " attack_id " : "string" , " attack_vector " : "string" , " dashboard_link " : "string" , " max_rate " : "string" , " megabits_per_second " : 0 , " mitigation " : "string" , " packets_per_second " : 0 , " protocol " : "string" , " rule_description " : "string" , " rule_id " : "string" , " rule_name " : "string" , " ruleset_id " : "string" , " ruleset_override_id " : "string" , " start_time " : "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z" , " target_id " : "string" , " target_ip " : "string" , " target_port " : 0 }, " name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " policy_id " : "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328" , " policy_name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " text " : "The description of my Cloudflare notification." , " ts " : 1136214245 }

DDoS attack (Layer 7) { " account_id " : "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0" , " alert_correlation_id " : "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57" , " alert_event " : "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START" , " alert_type " : "advanced_ddos_attack_l7_alert" , " data " : { " account_name " : "string" , " account_tag " : "string" , " action " : "string" , " attack_id " : "string" , " attack_type " : "string" , " dashboard_link " : "string" , " max_rate " : "string" , " mitigation " : "string" , " requests_per_second " : 0 , " rule_description " : "string" , " rule_id " : "string" , " rule_link " : "string" , " ruleset_id " : "string" , " ruleset_override_id " : "string" , " start_time " : "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z" , " target_hostname " : "string" , " zone_name " : "string" , " zone_tag " : "string" }, " name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " policy_id " : "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328" , " policy_name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " text " : "The description of my Cloudflare notification." , " ts " : 1136214245 }

SSL certificate expiration { " account_id " : "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0" , " alert_correlation_id " : "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57" , " alert_event " : "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START" , " alert_type " : "dedicated_ssl_certificate_event_type" , " data " : { " account_name " : "string" , " account_tag " : "string" , " certificate_id " : "string" , " certificate_pack_id " : "string" , " certificate_status " : "string" , " event_type " : "string" , " hostnames " : "string" , " pack_ca " : "string" , " pack_id " : "string" , " pack_status " : "string" , " pack_validation " : "string" , " zone_name " : "string" , " zone_tag " : "string" }, " name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " policy_id " : "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328" , " policy_name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " text " : "The description of my Cloudflare notification." , " ts " : 1136214245 }

Origin health check { " account_id " : "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0" , " alert_correlation_id " : "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57" , " alert_event " : "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START" , " alert_type " : "health_check_status_notification" , " data " : { " account_name " : "string" , " account_tag " : "string" , " failing_regions " : "string" , " health_check_id " : "string" , " health_check_name " : "string" , " new_health_status " : "string" , " new_status " : "string" , " old_status " : "string" , " origin_ip " : "string" , " reason " : "string" , " status_change_time " : "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z" , " time_since_last_failure " : "string" , " zone_name " : "string" , " zone_tag " : "string" }, " name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " policy_id " : "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328" , " policy_name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " text " : "The description of my Cloudflare notification." , " ts " : 1136214245 }

Workers alert { " account_id " : "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0" , " alert_correlation_id " : "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57" , " alert_event " : "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START" , " alert_type " : "workers_alert" , " data " : { " account_name " : "string" , " account_script_count " : 0 , " account_tag " : "string" , " alert_type " : "string" , " current_year " : 0 , " end_date " : "string" , " exceeding_script_count " : 0 , " scripts " : [ { " constant_script_id " : 0 , " cpu_time_previous_value " : 0 , " cpu_time_unit " : "string" , " cpu_time_value " : 0 , " data_egress_unit " : "string" , " data_egress_value " : 0 , " duration_previous_value " : 0 , " duration_unit " : "string" , " duration_value " : 0 , " last_modified " : "string" , " request_count_previous_value " : 0 , " request_count_unit " : "string" , " request_count_value " : 0 , " routes " : [ "string" ], " script_name " : "string" , " usage_model " : 0 } ], " start_date " : "string" , " total_data_egress_unit " : "string" , " total_data_egress_value " : 0 , " total_duration_unit " : "string" , " total_duration_value " : 0 , " total_request_count_unit " : "string" , " total_request_count_value " : 0 }, " name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " policy_id " : "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328" , " policy_name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " text " : "The description of my Cloudflare notification." , " ts " : 1136214245 }

Access certificate expiration { " account_id " : "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0" , " alert_correlation_id " : "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57" , " alert_event " : "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START" , " alert_type " : "access_custom_certificate_expiration_type" , " data " : { " account_name " : "string" , " account_tag " : "string" , " certificate_id " : "string" , " days_til_expiration " : 0 , " hostnames " : "string" , " zone_name " : "string" , " zone_tag " : "string" }, " name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " policy_id " : "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328" , " policy_name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " text " : "The description of my Cloudflare notification." , " ts " : 1136214245 }

Workers observability alert { " account_id " : "9035f53656c247e895c5a6939ae8a0e0" , " alert_correlation_id " : "000eaa907ed24e78946d3a93adb2ae57" , " alert_event " : "ALERT_STATE_EVENT_START" , " alert_type " : "workers_observability_alert" , " data " : { " account " : { " id " : "string" , " name " : "string" }, " config " : { " id " : "string" , " name " : "string" }, " episode " : { " first_failed " : "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z" , " first_fired " : "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z" , " id " : "string" , " last_failed " : "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z" , " resolved_at " : "2006-01-02T15:04:05Z" , " summary " : "string" }, " status " : "PENDING" }, " name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " policy_id " : "749b911ea5d04344a58e45edd099b328" , " policy_name " : "Example Cloudflare Notification" , " text " : "The description of my Cloudflare notification." , " ts " : 1136214245 }

You can use the cf-webhook-auth header to verify that incoming webhooks are from Cloudflare. When you configure a webhook with a secret, Cloudflare includes this header with your secret value in every request. Reject any requests where this header is missing or does not match your configured secret.