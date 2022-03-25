Cloudflare Docs
Magic-Firewall
Cloudflare Docs
Magic Firewall
Examples

Skip action

The example below blocks all tcp ports, but allows one port (8080) by using the skip action.

curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rulesets \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'X-Auth-Email: [email protected]' \
-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \
--data '{
    "name": "Example ruleset",
    "kind": "root",
    "phase": "magic_transit",
    "description": "Example ruleset description",
    "rules": [
      {
        "action": "skip",
        "action_parameters": { "ruleset": "current" },
        "expression": "tcp.dstport in { 8080 } ",
        "description": "Allow port 8080"
      },
      {
        "action": "block",
        "expression": "tcp.dstport in { 1..65535 }",
        "description": "Block all tcp ports"
      }
    ]
}'

Block a country

The example below blocks all packets with a source or destination IP address coming from Brazil by using its 2-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format.

curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rulesets \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'X-Auth-Email: [email protected]' \
-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \
--data '{
    "name": "Example ruleset",
    "kind": "root",
    "phase": "magic_transit",
    "description": "Example ruleset description",
    "rules": [
      {
        "action": "block",
        "expression": "ip.geoip.country == \"BR\"",
        "description": "Block traffic from Brazil"
      }
    ]
}'

Use an IP List

Magic Firewall supports using lists in expressions for the ip.src and ip.dst fields. The supported lists are:

  • $cf.anonymizer - Anonymizer proxies
  • $cf.botnetcc - Botnet command and control channel
  • $cf.malware - Sources of malware
  • ${rules list name} - The name of an account level Rules List
curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rulesets \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'X-Auth-Email: [email protected]' \
-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \
--data '{
    "name": "Example ruleset",
    "kind": "root",
    "phase": "magic_transit",
    "description": "Example ruleset description",
    "rules": [
      {
        "action": "block",
        "expression": "ip.src in $cf.anonymizer",
        "description": "Block traffic from an anonymizer proxy"
      }
    ]
}'