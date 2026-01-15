Add custom policies
By default, you can create a maximum of 200 policies. We recommend you create lists of IP addresses to reference within policies to streamline policy management.
- In the Cloudflare One ↗ dashboard, go to Firewall policies > Custom policies.
- Select Add a policy.
- Fill out the information for your new policy. All existing policies apply to IPv4. You can use a managed IP list ↗ when populating the Value.
- When you are done, select Add new policy.
When you add a new policy, the policy is Enabled by default.
To create a Disabled policy, follow the steps in Add a policy above and toggle Enabled to off. When a policy is in the disabled state, the policy will not perform the action until is set to Enabled.
To disable an existing policy, from the Custom policies tab, set the Enabled toggle to off.
- In the Cloudflare One ↗ dashboard, go to Firewall policies > Custom policies.
- Locate the policy you want to edit and select the three dots > Edit.
- Update the policy with your changes and select Save.
- Locate the policy you want to delete in the list.
- From the end of the row, select Delete.
- Select Delete again to confirm the deletion.
Below, you can find examples of how to use the API to perform certain actions.
The example below blocks all TCP ports, but allows one port (
8080) by using the skip action.
The example below blocks all packets with a source or destination IP address coming from Brazil by using its 2-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 ↗ format.
Magic Firewall supports using lists in expressions for the
ip.src and
ip.dst fields. The supported lists are:
$cf.anonymizer- Anonymizer proxies
$cf.botnetcc- Botnet command and control channel
$cf.malware- Sources of malware
$<IP_LIST_NAME>- The name of an account-level IP list
