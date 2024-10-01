In this implementation guide we will be focusing on the L7 / Application Layer security for HTTP/S requests targeting proxied hostnames, including the first connection between client and Cloudflare.

Some common mTLS use cases are:

Protect and verify legitimate API traffic by verifying Client Certificates provided during TLS/SSL handshakes.

Check IoT devices' identity by verifying Client Certificates they provide during TLS/SSL handshakes.

There are two main ways to use mTLS at Cloudflare, either by using the Application Security offering (optionally including API Shield) or Cloudflare Access. Below is a non-exhaustive overview table of their differences: