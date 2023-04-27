Update TLS versions

1 min read

In some circumstances - specifically when an application allows client-initiated SSL/TLS renegotiation - previous versions of SSL/TLS can be more vulnerable to DDoS attacks.

When you use an SSL/TLS certificate issued by Cloudflare, you can reduce the impact of this vulnerability by:

Updating the Minimum TLS Version accepted by your application.

accepted by your application. Allowing TLS 1.3 .

​​ Additional resources

For more details on this vulnerability, refer to Secure Server- and Client-Initiated SSL Renegotiation External link icon Open external link .





