Update TLS versions
In some circumstances - specifically when an application allows client-initiated SSL/TLS renegotiation - previous versions of SSL/TLS can be more vulnerable to DDoS attacks.
When you use an SSL/TLS certificate issued by Cloudflare1, you can reduce the impact of this vulnerability by:
- Updating the Minimum TLS Version accepted by your application.
- Allowing TLS 1.3.
Additional resources
For more details on this vulnerability, refer to Secure Server- and Client-Initiated SSL Renegotiation.
