Route production traffic
Now that you have set up your load balancer and verified everything is working correctly, you can put the load balancer on a live domain or subdomain:
- If you update your pools and monitors, review the pool health again to make sure everything is working as expected.
- Confirm that your production hostname has the correct priority order of DNS records and is covered by an SSL/TLS certificate.
- Configure your load balancer to receive production traffic, which could involve either:
- Editing the Hostname of your existing load balancer.
- Updating the
CNAMErecord sending traffic to your load balancer.
Unit 7 of 8