Create a load balancer that monitors origin health and intelligently routes traffic.
Objectives
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Configure a monitor and health checks.
- Create an origin pool.
- Create a load balancer.
- Analyze traffic patterns.
Prerequisites
- Multiple origin servers, either physical or cloud-based.
- Access to Load Balancing, available as an add-on for any type of account.
- Two hostnames, one for test traffic and the other for production traffic.
