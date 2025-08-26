Monitor prompts and responses

When you enable TLS decryption, you can review the prompts and responses for supported AI applications. This allows you to understand three key things about AI application usage:

The sanctioned and unsanctioned AI tools your users are engaging with.

How they are interacting with them.

What information they are sharing.

You can use this in conjunction with DLP profiles to detect sensitive data potentially being used in prompts, with or without explicitly blocking the action. You can use DLP to log AI prompt topics by turning on Capture generative AI prompt content in logs for the policy.