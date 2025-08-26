Use Cloudflare Workers to create custom user coaching pages

const COMPANY_NAME = "Your Company Inc." ; const APPROVED_TOOL_URL = "https://chat.yourcompany.com" ; // Your sanctioned AI tool URL const APPROVED_TOOL_NAME = "Corporate AI Assistant" ; // The user-friendly name of your tool const IT_HELPDESK_EMAIL = "it-security@yourcompany.com" ; // Email for the "report a problem" button const COMPANY_LOGO_URL = "Your_Logo.svg" ; // A publicly accessible URL for your company logo. Replace with your own. export default { async fetch ( request ) { // 1. Get the blocked URL from the query string passed by Gateway. const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const blockedUrlParam = url . searchParams . get ( "blocked_url" ) ; // Decode and sanitize the blocked URL for display. let blockedHostname = "the requested site" ; let fullBlockedUrl = "an unapproved external tool" ; if ( blockedUrlParam ) { try { const decodedUrl = decodeURIComponent ( blockedUrlParam ) ; fullBlockedUrl = decodedUrl ; blockedHostname = new URL ( decodedUrl ) . hostname ; } catch ( e ) { // If the URL is malformed, use the raw param safely. fullBlockedUrl = blockedUrlParam ; blockedHostname = blockedUrlParam ; } } // 2. Prepare the "Report a problem" mailto link. const mailtoSubject = `Business Justification for AI Tool: ${ blockedHostname } ` ; const mailtoBody = `Hello IT/Security Team, I was attempting to access the following website and was redirected to this coaching page: ${ fullBlockedUrl } My business justification for needing this specific tool is: [**Please describe your business need here**] Thank you, [Your Name]` ; const mailtoLink = `mailto: ${ IT_HELPDESK_EMAIL } ?subject= ${ encodeURIComponent ( mailtoSubject ) } &body= ${ encodeURIComponent ( mailtoBody ) } ` ; // 3. Generate the full HTML page. const html = generateHTML ( blockedHostname , mailtoLink ) ; // 4. Return the HTML as a response. return new Response ( html , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/html;charset=UTF-8" , }, } ) ; }, }; /** * Generates the full HTML for the coaching page. * @ param { string } blockedHostname - The hostname of the site the user tried to access. * @ param { string } mailtoLink - The pre-built mailto link for reporting an issue. * @ returns { string } - The complete HTML document as a string. */ function generateHTML ( blockedHostname , mailtoLink ) { // Using a template literal for easy-to-read HTML with embedded variables. return ` <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>AI Tool Usage Policy</title> <style> :root { --primary-color: #00529B; --secondary-color: #0078D4; --background-color: #f4f6f8; --text-color: #333; --card-bg-color: #ffffff; --button-primary-bg: #0078D4; --button-primary-hover: #005a9e; --button-secondary-bg: #e0e0e0; --button-secondary-hover: #c7c7c7; --button-text-color: #ffffff; --button-secondary-text: #333; } body { font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: var(--background-color); color: var(--text-color); margin: 0; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; min-height: 100vh; padding: 20px; box-sizing: border-box; } .container { background-color: var(--card-bg-color); border-radius: 8px; box-shadow: 0 4px 12px rgba(0,0,0,0.1); max-width: 600px; width: 100%; text-align: center; padding: 40px; border-top: 5px solid var(--primary-color); box-sizing: border-box; } .logo { max-width: 150px; margin-bottom: 24px; } h1 { color: var(--primary-color); font-size: 24px; margin-bottom: 16px; } p { font-size: 16px; line-height: 1.6; margin-bottom: 24px; } .highlight { font-weight: bold; color: var(--text-color); } .button-container { display: flex; flex-direction: column; gap: 12px; margin-top: 32px; } @media (min-width: 600px) { .button-container { flex-direction: row; justify-content: center; } } .button { display: inline-block; padding: 12px 24px; border-radius: 5px; text-decoration: none; font-weight: bold; font-size: 16px; transition: background-color 0.2s ease; cursor: pointer; border: none; } .button-primary { background-color: var(--button-primary-bg); color: var(--button-text-color); } .button-primary:hover { background-color: var(--button-primary-hover); } .button-secondary { background-color: var(--button-secondary-bg); color: var(--button-secondary-text); } .button-secondary:hover { background-color: var(--button-secondary-hover); } </style> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <img src=" ${ COMPANY_LOGO_URL } " alt=" ${ COMPANY_NAME } Logo" class="logo"> <h1>Access to this AI Tool is Restricted</h1> <p> You were redirected to this page because your attempt to access <span class="highlight"> ${ blockedHostname } </span> was blocked by our company's security policy. </p> <p> To protect our company's confidential data, intellectual property, and customer information, we must ensure that AI tools are used responsibly. Unapproved tools may pose risks related to data privacy, security, and licensing. </p> <p> We encourage you to use our officially approved and secure solution, the <span class="highlight"> ${ APPROVED_TOOL_NAME } </span>, for your business needs. </p> <div class="button-container"> <a href=" ${ mailtoLink } " class="button button-secondary">Report a Problem</a> <a href=" ${ APPROVED_TOOL_URL } " class="button button-primary">Use Approved Tool</a> </div> </div> </body> </html> ` ; }