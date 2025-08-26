Get started

Businesses are eager to realize the potential boosts to productivity and efficiency promised by Generative AI. But with AI adoption, comes new security challenges. LLMs, chatbots, and institutional adoption of GenAI are quickly reshaping the landscape for data and user security.

IT and security leaders are often asked to address risks and deal with increasing challenges like the use of shadow AI before they have an AI security strategy.

Cloudflare One offers a diverse, comprehensive set of solutions to secure your applications, workforce, and data from emerging generative AI threats. This learning path will provide a path to securely adopt AI use cases within your organization. It includes recommendations and strategies to monitor AI usage, protect against shadow AI, safeguard your sensitive data, and manage Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers effectively.