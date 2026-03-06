Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Search
Docs Directory
APIs
SDKs
Help
Log in
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Cloudflare Network Firewall
No results found. Try a different search term, or use our
global search
.
Overview
Plans
About
Overview
Analytics
IDS
List types
Protocol validation rules
Ruleset logic
Traffic types
How to
Form expressions
Use IP lists
Add custom policies
Enable IDS
Enable user roles
Create Rate Limiting policies
Beta
Enable Managed Rulesets
Filter different views
Use Logpush with IDS
Packet captures
Overview
PCAPs bucket setup
Collect PCAPs
Best practices
Overview
Minimal ruleset
Extended ruleset
Magic Transit egress
Tutorials
Troubleshooting
Diagnose traffic decisions
Reference
Cloudflare Network Firewall fields
Cloudflare Network Firewall functions ↗
Changelog
GitHub
X.com
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Directory
…
Cloudflare Network Firewall
Troubleshooting
Copy page
Troubleshooting
Diagnose traffic decisions