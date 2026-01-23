Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
You can now store up to 10 million vectors in a single Vectorize index, doubling the previous limit of 5 million vectors. This enables larger-scale semantic search, recommendation systems, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications without splitting data across multiple indexes.
Vectorize continues to support indexes with up to 1,536 dimensions per vector at 32-bit precision. Refer to the Vectorize limits documentation for complete details.
You can now list all vector identifiers in a Vectorize index using the new
list-vectorsoperation. This enables bulk operations, auditing, and data migration workflows through paginated requests that maintain snapshot consistency.
The operation is available via Wrangler CLI and REST API. Refer to the list-vectors best practices guide for detailed usage guidance.
AutoRAG is now in open beta, making it easy for you to build fully-managed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines without managing infrastructure. Just upload your docs to R2, and AutoRAG handles the rest: embeddings, indexing, retrieval, and response generation via API.
With AutoRAG, you can:
- Customize your pipeline: Choose from Workers AI models, configure chunking strategies, edit system prompts, and more.
- Instant setup: AutoRAG provisions everything you need from Vectorize, AI gateway, to pipeline logic for you, so you can go from zero to a working RAG pipeline in seconds.
- Keep your index fresh: AutoRAG continuously syncs your index with your data source to ensure responses stay accurate and up to date.
- Ask questions: Query your data and receive grounded responses via a Workers binding or API.
Whether you're building internal tools, AI-powered search, or a support assistant, AutoRAG gets you from idea to deployment in minutes.
Get started in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ or check out the guide for instructions on how to build your RAG pipeline today.