Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Custom DHCP options on Cloudflare One Appliance
When the Cloudflare One Appliance is acting as the DHCP server for a LAN, you can now configure custom DHCP options on the leases it issues. This unlocks workflows such as PXE / iPXE boot, VoIP phone provisioning, and vendor-specific client configuration.
Each option is defined by
option_number,
value, and one of four value types:
text,
integer,
hex, or
ip. Configurations are validated on the appliance before being applied — invalid configurations are rejected and the underlying error is returned to the API caller, so a bad option will not disrupt the live DHCP service.
For details, refer to DHCP server options.
Source-based breakout and prioritization on Cloudflare One Appliance
Breakout and traffic prioritization rules on the Cloudflare One Appliance can now match by source in addition to destination application. You can pin breakout or priority behavior to:
- A source LAN interface — VLANs attached to that LAN are included automatically.
- A source IP address, range, or CIDR block.
This is the natural way to break out a guest VLAN to the local Internet, or to prioritize traffic from a specific subnet, without enumerating destination applications.
For details, refer to Breakout traffic.
Self-serve provisioning of Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance via API
You can now create, rotate, and delete Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance instances and their license keys directly via the API and Terraform.
- Create a virtual appliance and receive a license key:
POST /accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectorswith
device.provision_license: true.
- Rotate the license key for an existing virtual appliance:
PATCH /accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}with
provision_license: true. The previous key is immediately and irrevocably revoked.
- Delete a virtual appliance to release the associated licensed device.
The license key is returned in the response only once, at create or rotate time. Copy and store it securely.
For details, refer to Configure a Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance.
- Create a virtual appliance and receive a license key:
Link aggregation (LACP) support for Cloudflare One Appliance
Cloudflare One Appliance now supports Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP), allowing you to bundle up to six physical LAN ports into a single logical interface. Link aggregation increases available bandwidth and eliminates single points of failure on the LAN side of the appliance.
This feature is available in beta on physical appliance hardware with the latest OS. No entitlement is required.
To configure a Link Aggregation Group, refer to Configure link aggregation groups.
Post-quantum encryption support for Cloudflare One Appliance
Cloudflare One Appliance version 2026.2.0 adds post-quantum encryption support using hybrid ML-KEM (Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism).
The appliance now uses TLS 1.3 with hybrid ML-KEM for its connection to the Cloudflare edge. During the TLS handshake, the appliance and the edge share a symmetric secret over the TLS connection and inject it into the ESP layer of IPsec. This protects IPsec data plane traffic against harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks.
This upgrade deploys automatically to all appliances during their configured interrupt windows with no manual action required.
For more information, refer to Cloudflare One Appliance.
Magic WAN Connector now exports NetFlow data for breakout traffic to Magic Network Monitoring (MNM), providing visibility into traffic that bypasses Cloudflare's security filtering.
This feature allows you to:
- Monitor breakout traffic statistics in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- View traffic patterns for applications configured to bypass Cloudflare.
- Maintain visibility across all traffic passing through your Magic WAN Connector.
For more information, refer to NetFlow statistics.
Magic WAN Connector now allows you to designate a specific WAN port for breakout traffic, giving you deterministic control over the egress path for latency-sensitive applications.
With this feature, you can:
- Pin breakout traffic for specific applications to a preferred WAN port.
- Ensure critical traffic (such as Zoom or Teams) always uses your fastest or most reliable connection.
- Benefit from automatic failover to standard WAN port priority if the preferred port goes down.
This is useful for organizations with multiple ISP uplinks who need predictable egress behavior for performance-sensitive traffic.
For configuration details, refer to Designate WAN ports for breakout apps.
Virtual Cloudflare One Appliance with KVM support (open beta)
The KVM-based virtual Cloudflare One Appliance is now in open beta with official support for Proxmox VE.
Customers can deploy the virtual appliance on KVM hypervisors to connect branch or data center networks to Cloudflare WAN without dedicated hardware.
For setup instructions, refer to Configure a virtual Cloudflare One Appliance.
Cloudflare One Appliance supports multiple DNS server IPs
Cloudflare One Appliance DHCP server settings now support specifying multiple DNS server IP addresses in the DHCP pool.
Previously, customers could only configure a single DNS server per DHCP pool. With this update, you can specify multiple DNS servers to provide redundancy for clients at branch locations.
For configuration details, refer to DHCP server.
Configure your Magic WAN Connector to connect via static IP assignment
You can now locally configure your Magic WAN Connector to work in a static IP configuration.
This local method does not require having access to a DHCP Internet connection. However, it does require being comfortable with using tools to access the serial port on Magic WAN Connector as well as using a serial terminal client to access the Connector's environment.
For more details, refer to WAN with a static IP address.