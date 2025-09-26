Workers Analytics Engine adds supports for new SQL functions

You can now perform more powerful queries directly in Workers Analytics Engine ↗ with a major expansion of our SQL function library.

Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale (such as custom analytics) and query your data through a simple SQL API.

Today, we've expanded Workers Analytics Engine's SQL capabilities with several new functions:

New aggregate functions: ↗

argMin() - Returns the value associated with the minimum in a group

- Returns the value associated with the minimum in a group argMax() - Returns the value associated with the maximum in a group

- Returns the value associated with the maximum in a group topK() - Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group

- Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group topKWeighted() - Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group using weights

- Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group using weights first_value() - Returns the first value in an ordered set of values within a partition

- Returns the first value in an ordered set of values within a partition last_value() - Returns the last value in an ordered set of values within a partition

New bit functions: ↗

bitAnd() - Returns the bitwise AND of two expressions

- Returns the bitwise AND of two expressions bitCount() - Returns the number of bits set to one in the binary representation of a number

- Returns the number of bits set to one in the binary representation of a number bitHammingDistance() - Returns the number of bits that differ between two numbers

- Returns the number of bits that differ between two numbers bitNot() - Returns a number with all bits flipped

- Returns a number with all bits flipped bitOr() - Returns the inclusive bitwise OR of two expressions

- Returns the inclusive bitwise OR of two expressions bitRotateLeft() - Rotates all bits in a number left by specified positions

- Rotates all bits in a number left by specified positions bitRotateRight() - Rotates all bits in a number right by specified positions

- Rotates all bits in a number right by specified positions bitShiftLeft() - Shifts all bits in a number left by specified positions

- Shifts all bits in a number left by specified positions bitShiftRight() - Shifts all bits in a number right by specified positions

- Shifts all bits in a number right by specified positions bitTest() - Returns the value of a specific bit in a number

- Returns the value of a specific bit in a number bitXor() - Returns the bitwise exclusive-or of two expressions

New mathematical functions: ↗

abs() - Returns the absolute value of a number

- Returns the absolute value of a number log() - Computes the natural logarithm of a number

- Computes the natural logarithm of a number round() - Rounds a number to a specified number of decimal places

- Rounds a number to a specified number of decimal places ceil() - Rounds a number up to the nearest integer

- Rounds a number up to the nearest integer floor() - Rounds a number down to the nearest integer

- Rounds a number down to the nearest integer pow() - Returns a number raised to the power of another number

New string functions: ↗

lowerUTF8() - Converts a string to lowercase using UTF-8 encoding

- Converts a string to lowercase using UTF-8 encoding upperUTF8() - Converts a string to uppercase using UTF-8 encoding

New encoding functions: ↗

hex() - Converts a number to its hexadecimal representation

- Converts a number to its hexadecimal representation bin() - Converts a string to its binary representation

New type conversion functions: ↗

toUInt8() - Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 8 bit integer

Ready to get started?

Whether you're building usage-based billing systems, customer analytics dashboards, or other custom analytics, these functions let you get the most out of your data. Get started with Workers Analytics Engine and explore all available functions in our SQL reference documentation.