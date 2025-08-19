Resolve the zone cannot be upgraded error

When trying to upgrade a domain or purchase a subscription, you may see an error that contains one of the following phrases:

this zone cannot be upgraded

there is a problem with your billing profile

The zone you are trying to open a subscription for is banned

Causes

Your account may have an outstanding unpaid balance

Another account previously associated with the domain / zone your purchase relates to has an outstanding unpaid balance

Solution

This message appears when the account or domain involved has an outstanding unpaid balance. In the case of a domain, this may also be triggered by a previous account that owned the domain. To resolve this you will need to:

Check each Cloudflare account you have access to for an outstanding balance. Refer to Email address and password if you have forgotten these details. Refer to Pay an overdue balance to pay this balance Wait 24 hours after paying this balance Attempt to upgrade again

As a reference, the full error messages you may see are: