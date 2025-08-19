Resolve the zone cannot be upgraded error
When trying to upgrade a domain or purchase a subscription, you may see an error that contains one of the following phrases:
- this zone cannot be upgraded
- there is a problem with your billing profile
- The zone you are trying to open a subscription for is banned
- Your account may have an outstanding unpaid balance
- Another account previously associated with the domain / zone your purchase relates to has an outstanding unpaid balance
This message appears when the account or domain involved has an outstanding unpaid balance. In the case of a domain, this may also be triggered by a previous account that owned the domain. To resolve this you will need to:
- Check each Cloudflare account you have access to for an outstanding balance. Refer to Email address and password if you have forgotten these details.
- Refer to Pay an overdue balance to pay this balance
- Wait 24 hours after paying this balance
- Attempt to upgrade again
As a reference, the full error messages you may see are:
- Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. The zone cannot be upgraded at this time.
- failed to lookup account in db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
- could not run legacy post zone sub request against new zone products: failed to update user subscription: failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
- failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
- failed in ActionAppendSubscription: failed to update user subscription: failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
- failed in ActionAppendSubscription: failed to update user subscription: failed to apply object products: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. The zone you are trying to open a subscription for is banned.
- could not run a legacy post user sub request: failed to update user subscription: failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
- could not run legacy post zone sub request against new zone products: failed to update user subscription: failed to apply object products: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. The zone you are trying to open a subscription for is banned.
- failed to load account: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
- could not run legacy post zone sub request against new zone products: failed to get account type: failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
- failed in ActionAppendSubscription: failed to get account type: failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-