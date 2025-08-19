 Skip to content
Resolve the zone cannot be upgraded error

When trying to upgrade a domain or purchase a subscription, you may see an error that contains one of the following phrases:

  • this zone cannot be upgraded
  • there is a problem with your billing profile
  • The zone you are trying to open a subscription for is banned

Causes

  • Your account may have an outstanding unpaid balance
  • Another account previously associated with the domain / zone your purchase relates to has an outstanding unpaid balance

Solution

This message appears when the account or domain involved has an outstanding unpaid balance. In the case of a domain, this may also be triggered by a previous account that owned the domain. To resolve this you will need to:

  1. Check each Cloudflare account you have access to for an outstanding balance. Refer to Email address and password if you have forgotten these details.
  2. Refer to Pay an overdue balance to pay this balance
  3. Wait 24 hours after paying this balance
  4. Attempt to upgrade again

As a reference, the full error messages you may see are:

  • Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. The zone cannot be upgraded at this time.
  • failed to lookup account in db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
  • could not run legacy post zone sub request against new zone products: failed to update user subscription: failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
  • failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
  • failed in ActionAppendSubscription: failed to update user subscription: failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
  • failed in ActionAppendSubscription: failed to update user subscription: failed to apply object products: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. The zone you are trying to open a subscription for is banned.
  • could not run a legacy post user sub request: failed to update user subscription: failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
  • could not run legacy post zone sub request against new zone products: failed to update user subscription: failed to apply object products: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. The zone you are trying to open a subscription for is banned.
  • failed to load account: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
  • could not run legacy post zone sub request against new zone products: failed to get account type: failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.
  • failed in ActionAppendSubscription: failed to get account type: failed to load account from db: Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile.