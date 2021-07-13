Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Automatic Platform Optimization
Cloudflare Docs
Automatic Platform Optimization
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Automatic Platform Optimization on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Page Rule integration with APO

The following Page rules can control APO. Any changes to Caching page rules require purging the cache for the changes to take effect.

  • Cache Level: Bypass — APO bypasses pages with response header cf-apo-via: origin,page-rules

  • Cache Level: Ignore Query String — APO ignores all query strings when serving from Cache.

  • Cache Level: Cache Everything — APO caches pages with all query strings. Default cookies rules still apply.

  • Bypass Cache on Cookie (Business and Enterprise plans only) — APO applies custom bypass cookies in addition to the default list.

  • Edge Cache TTL — APO applies custom Edge TTL instead of 30 days. This page rule is helpful for pages that can generate Captchas or nonces.

  • Browser Cache TTL — APO applies custom Browser TTL.