Plugin compatibility
Currently, WordPress offers over 50,000 plugins for download. As a result, testing the compatibility between APO and every available plugin is impossible. However, Cloudflare has a list of officially supported plugins and a list of plugins known to cause issues when APO is enabled.
For questions about a specific plugin not shown in the list, create a thread in the Cloudflare Community to begin the conversation.
Compatible plugins
- WP Rocket version 3.8.6 or later
- BigCommerce
- Easy Digital Downloads
- WooCommerce
- Redis Object Cache
- Object Cache Pro
- YITH WooCommerce Wishlist
- WP EasyCart
- Ecwid Ecommerce Shopping Cart
- WP ECommerce
- Bookly
- WPTouch
- Mobile Detect
- WordPress Mobile Pack
- WP-Mobilizer
- WP Mobile Edition
- Any Mobile Theme Switcher
- Easy Social Share Buttons
- Jetpack (Mobile Theme)
- wiziApp
- WPML
- Hummingbird