Page Rule integration with APO
The following Page rules can control APO. Any changes to Caching page rules require purging the cache for the changes to take effect.
Cache Level: Bypass — APO bypasses pages with response header
cf-apo-via: origin,page-rules
Cache Level: Ignore Query String — APO ignores all query strings when serving from Cache.
Cache Level: Cache Everything — APO caches pages with all query strings. Default cookies rules still apply.
Bypass Cache on Cookie (Business and Enterprise plans only) — APO applies custom bypass cookies in addition to the default list.
Edge Cache TTL — APO applies custom Edge TTL instead of 30 days. This page rule is helpful for pages that can generate Captchas or nonces.
Browser Cache TTL — APO applies custom Browser TTL.