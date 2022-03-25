Page Rule integration with APO

The following Page rules can control APO. Any changes to Caching page rules require purging the cache for the changes to take effect.

Cache Level: Bypass — APO bypasses pages with response header cf-apo-via: origin,page-rules

Cache Level: Ignore Query String — APO ignores all query strings when serving from Cache.

Cache Level: Cache Everything — APO caches pages with all query strings. Default cookies rules still apply. Automatic page purge via the WordPress plugin won’t clean all cached pages, only pages without query strings. Cached responses will be returned even with request header cache-control: no-cache .

Bypass Cache on Cookie (Business and Enterprise plans only) — APO applies custom bypass cookies in addition to the default list.

Edge Cache TTL — APO applies custom Edge TTL instead of 30 days. This page rule is helpful for pages that can generate Captchas or nonces.