Subdomains and subdirectories
Run APO on a subdomain
After you enable APO, you configure it to run on the subdomain that uses WordPress. For example, if you have a website called
www.mysite.com which includes a subdomain running WordPress called
shop.mysite.com, you would configure APO to run on the
shop.mysite.com subdomain.
- Install version 4.4.0 or later of the Cloudflare WordPress plugin.
- Log in using Cloudflare API token or Global key.
- Enable APO. The subdomain displays in the list of hostnames in the card.
- Repeat the process for each subdomain to enable APO.
By default, APO runs on the root domain. If you choose to run APO on a subdomain, the root domain is automatically disabled. To run APO on a subdomain and root domain, upgrade the WordPress plugin to version 4.4.0 or later on the root domain and re-enable APO.
Run APO on a subdirectory
After you enable APO, you configure it to run on the subdirectory that uses WordPress. For example, if you have a website called
www.mysite.com which includes a subdirectory running WordPress called
mysite.com/shop, you would configure APO to run on the
mysite.com domain.
- Install the Cloudflare WordPress plugin.
- Add your Cloudflare API Token.
- Activate APO.
Repeat steps 1 and 2 for each subdirectory to activate the WordPress plugin for automatic cache purging.
Run APO only on a subdirectory
If you choose to run APO only on a subdirectory, the rest of the domain should be configured to bypass APO. You can bypass APO in one of two ways.
Use the
cf-edge-cache response header
The
cf-edge-cache: no-cache instructs the APO service to bypass caching for non-WordPress parts of the site. You can implement this option with Cloudflare Workers using the example below.
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
async function handleRequest(request) { /** * Response properties are immutable. To change them, construct a new * Response object. Response headers can be modified through the headers `set` method. */ const originalResponse = await fetch(request);
let response = new Response(originalResponse.body, originalResponse);
// Add a header using set method response.headers.set('cf-edge-cache', 'no-cache');
return response;
}
Use Page Rules
Use Page Rules to exclude non-WordPress portions of the site from caching using Cache Level: Bypass. This option disables all caching, including static assets for those paths. As a result, we recommend disabling APO via the response header.