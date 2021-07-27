Skip to content
Analytics
Analytics
Limits

Cloudflare limits the number of sites for which you can track web analytics as well as the number of rules allowed for each plan type. Refer to the following tables for more information.

Site Limits

Cloudflare limits the number of sites for which you can track web analytics. Limits depend on whether a site uses Cloudflare's proxy.

Site typeLimit
Not proxied through Cloudflare10
Proxied through CloudflareNo limit

Rules Limits

Cloudflare limits the number of Web Analytics rules you can have by plan type. For plans with a limit of zero, Web Analytics injects the JS snippet on all subdomains.

Rules are only available for sites proxied through Cloudflare.

Plan typeRules limit
Free0
Pro5
Business20
Enterprise100