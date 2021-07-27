Enabling Cloudflare Web Analytics

​ Sites not proxied through Cloudflare

Go to Get started with Web Analytics External link icon Open external link . Enter an Email address and password. Click Create Account. Enter your website’s hostname. Copy the JS snippet. Add the JS snippet to any of your website’s HTML pages before the ending body tag. Click Done. Wait for the redirect to the Web Analytics page or click View Analytics. It may take a few minutes for Web Analytics data to appear.

Repeat steps 4-8 for all of the websites you want to track with Web Analytics by going to Quick Actions > Add a site from the Web Analytics Sites page. Adjust Web Analytics for your site at any time by clicking Manage site.

For more information on how many sites you can track, refer to Limits.

​ Sites proxied through Cloudflare

Go to Web Analytics Sites from your account home page. Under Quick Actions, click Add a site. Select a hostname from the drop-down menu. Automatic setup is enabled by default. To set up Web Analytics manually: Expand Advanced options. Select Disable automatic setup. Copy the JS snippet. Add the JS snippet to any of your website’s HTML pages before the ending body tag. Click Done.

Repeat steps 3-4 for all of the websites you want to track with Web Analytics. Web Analytics are enabled by default for sites proxied through Cloudflare that previously used Browser Insights. Adjust Web Analytics for your site at any time by clicking Manage site from the Web Analytics Sites page.

For more information on how to configure which sites or pages you track with Web Analytics, refer to Rules.