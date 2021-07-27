This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Skip to content
Cloudflare docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Cloudflare Analytics logo
Analytics
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Cloudflare Analytics logo
Analytics
Dropdown icon
Analytics menu
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Collapse: Cloudflare Web Analytics
Cloudflare Web Analytics
Expand: Get started
Get started
Web Analytics for SPAs
About Web Analytics
Expand: Understanding Cloudflare Web Analytics
Understanding Cloudflare Web Analytics
Data origin and collection
High-level metrics
Core Web Vitals
Dimensions
Page load time summary
Limits
Collapse: Configuring Cloudflare Web Analytics
Configuring Cloudflare Web Analytics
Filters
Rules
Change log
Expand: GraphQL Analytics API
GraphQL Analytics API
Expand: Getting started
Getting started
Expand: Authentication
Authentication
Configure an Analytics API token
Authenticate with a Cloudflare API key
Configure GraphQL client endpoint and HTTP headers
Querying basics
Explore the Analytics schema with GraphiQL
Create a query in GraphiQL
Use curl to query the Analytics API
Expand: Features
Features
Data Sets (tables)
Filtering
Sorting
Pagination
Nested Structures
Error responses
Limits
Sampling
Expand: Tutorials
Tutorials
Build your own Analytics dashboard
Use GraphQL to create widgets
Export GraphQL data to CSV
Querying Firewall Events with GraphQL
Querying Magic Firewall Samples with GraphQL
Querying Magic Transit Tunnel Health Check Results with GraphQL
Querying Workers Metrics with GraphQL
Expand: Migration guides
Migration guides
HTTP Requests by Colo Groups to HTTP Requests by Adaptive Groups
Zone Analytics to GraphQL Analytics
Zone Analytics Colos Endpoint to GraphQL Analytics
FAQ
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Cloudflare Web Analytics
Configuring Cloudflare Web Analytics
Customize your Web Analytics views by using filters.
Filters
Rules