Grok Voicewebsocket • xAI
xAI's real-time voice conversation model with low-latency audio input and output streaming.
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Usage
Parameters
websocket
booleanEnable real-time WebSocket connection for voice conversations. When true, establishes a bidirectional WebSocket for speech-to-speech interaction with Grok voice models.
▶headers{}
objectOptional headers to include when establishing the WebSocket connection (e.g., Authorization)
url
stringWebSocket URL for the realtime connection (e.g., wss://...)