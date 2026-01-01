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Grok Imagine Video

Text-to-VideoxAIProxied

xAI's video generation model. Generates, edits, and extends videos from text and image inputs with native synchronized audio including dialogue, sound effects, and music. Supports multiple creative modes (normal, fun, custom).

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-imagine-video',
  {
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    duration: 5,
    prompt: 'A golden retriever running through a field of sunflowers on a sunny day',
    resolution: '720p',
  },
)
console.log(response)

Examples

Portrait Video — Vertical video for social media
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-imagine-video',
  {
    aspect_ratio: '9:16',
    duration: 5,
    prompt: 'Slow-motion close-up of ink drops blooming through water against a black background',
    resolution: '720p',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Cinematic Landscape — Widescreen cinematic shot at extended duration
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-imagine-video',
  {
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    duration: 10,
    prompt:
      'A wide drone shot over snow-covered mountain peaks at sunrise, dramatic lighting with low clouds',
    resolution: '720p',
  },
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

_operation
stringenum: generate, edit, extend
aspect_ratio
stringenum: 1:1, 16:9, 9:16, 4:3, 3:4, 3:2, 2:3
duration
integermaximum: 15minimum: 1
prompt
string
resolution
stringenum: 480p, 720p
size
stringenum: 848x480, 1696x960, 1280x720, 1920x1080
user
string

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output