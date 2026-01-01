Grok Imagine ImageText-to-Image • xAI • Proxied
xAI's Grok Imagine image model. Generates and edits images from text and reference-image inputs with configurable aspect ratio and resolution.
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Usage
Examples
Custom Aspect Ratio — Portrait orientation render at 2K resolution
Cinematic Landscape — Widescreen landscape at 2K resolution
Parameters
aspect_ratio
stringenum: 1:1, 3:4, 4:3, 9:16, 16:9, 2:3, 3:2, 9:19.5, 19.5:9, 9:20, 20:9, 1:2, 2:1, auto
▶image{}
object
▶images[]
arraymaxItems: 10
▶mask{}
object
n
integermaximum: 10minimum: 1
prompt
stringrequired
quality
stringenum: low, medium, high
resolution
stringenum: 1k, 2k
response_format
stringenum: url, b64_json
user
string
image
string