" content " : "**The Three Laws of Thermodynamics** (in plain language):



### 1. First Law (Conservation of Energy)

**Energy cannot be created or destroyed — only converted from one form to another.**



- In equation form: **ΔU = Q − W**

- ΔU = change in the system’s internal energy

- Q = heat added to the system

- W = work done *by* the system



This is basically the law of conservation of energy applied to thermodynamic systems. If you add heat to a gas, that energy has to go somewhere — it can increase the gas’s temperature (internal energy) or be used to push a piston (work).



### 2. Second Law (Entropy and Directionality)

**The entropy (disorder) of an isolated system always increases over time.**



Key implications:

- Heat flows spontaneously from hot to cold, never the reverse.

- It is impossible to build a perfectly efficient heat engine (some energy is always “wasted” as heat).

- Processes have a natural direction; time has an arrow.



Popular statement: “You can’t even break even.” Every real process increases the total entropy of the universe.



### 3. Third Law (Absolute Zero)

**As the temperature of a system approaches absolute zero (0 K or −273.15 °C), its entropy approaches a minimum value (often zero for a perfect crystal).**



Key consequences:

- It is impossible to reach absolute zero in a finite number of steps.

- Many materials exhibit strange quantum behaviors near 0 K (superconductivity, superfluidity, etc.).



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### Bonus: The Zeroth Law (The “Temperature Law”)

Although not one of the original three, it’s so fundamental it was named *after* them:



**If two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, they are in thermal equilibrium with each other.**



This is what allows us to define temperature and use thermometers.



Would you like a more technical/deep-dive version of any of these laws?" ,